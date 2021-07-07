2 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Ownership Costs Total More Than $6,000 Per Year

1 Ram Wins the Q2 2021 Truck Sales War, Ford F-Series Came in Third Place

More on this:

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T, Rebel G/T Boast TRX Parts, V8 Mild-Hybrid Power

Ram has applied the G/T treatment to the Laramie and Rebel versions of the 2022 1500 , giving them extra features and sprinkling the whole package with a few things normally found on the TRX super truck. 29 photos



This is where the North American auto firm drew the line for the interior novelties, but don’t go anywhere yet, because the 2022



Normally found on HP , at least they can be a conversation starter.



Power wise, the 2022 1500 Laramie G/T and 1500 Rebel G/T have a 5.7-liter V8 engine, with mild-hybrid assistance, that develops 395 HP.



Offered exclusively in the crew cab configuration, the G/T variants of the 1500 will go on sale nationwide in the third quarter of the year. Pricing will kick off at $55,480 for the Laramie G/T and $55,375 for the Rebel G/T, excluding the $1,695 destination fee.



If you need the These include the console-mounted gear shifter, flappy paddles behind the steering wheel, and metal pedals, as well as the Performance Pages that give drivers access to different data, joined by front seats with extra side bolstering, all-weather floor mats signed by Mopar, and G/T logos.This is where the North American auto firm drew the line for the interior novelties, but don’t go anywhere yet, because the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and 1500 Rebel G/T also get the sports performance hood and G/T details to set them apart from the regular Laramie and Rebel models on the outside.Normally found on Mopar’s shelves , the new cold-air intake and cat-back performance exhaust system are part of the build. And while they don’t make the G/T versions of the two pickup trucks as powerful as the 1500 TRX, whose supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 pumps out 702, at least they can be a conversation starter.Power wise, the 2022 1500 Laramie G/T and 1500 Rebel G/T have a 5.7-liter V8 engine, with mild-hybrid assistance, that develops 395 HP.Offered exclusively in the crew cab configuration, the G/T variants of the 1500 will go on sale nationwide in the third quarter of the year. Pricing will kick off at $55,480 for the Laramie G/T and $55,375 for the Rebel G/T, excluding the $1,695 destination fee.If you need the 1500 TRX in your life, then get ready to pay at least $70,425, before destination and options. The base Tradesman has an MSRP of $32,795, while the Big Horn and Laramie are $37,390 and $42,080 affairs respectively. The Rebel starts at $46,120, and the Limited Longhorn and Limited will set you back at least $52,780 and $57,150 respectively.

load press release