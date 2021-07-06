2019 Cadillac Pickup Truck Looks Stubby on 28-inch Wheels, Hides GMC Bones

Given the upmarket move of many contemporary trucks, luxury pick-up offerings might seem natural these days, but things weren't the same back in the early 2000s when Cadillac decided to offer such a machine in the form of the Escalade EXT. The model is long gone, but the aftermarket hasn't lost its desire for Caddys sporting a bed, which is where creations such as the one we have here come into play.
Heck, one might even say this single cab contraption carries the torch. That's because it sports the front end of the fourth-gen Escalade (2015-2020 model years), which probably explains the 2019 label of the vehicle—the EXT version mentioned above, which came exclusively with four doors, was only offered for the second and the third iterations of the lavish full-size model.
However, if we look past that fascia, and the taillights, which seem to be custom pieces, we'll find a GMC Sierra truck riding on the GMT900 platform (2007-2013), which also underpinned the said Gen III Escalade.
With the single cab, short bed configuration meeting a set of 28-inch wheels provided by Corleone Forged, the proportions of the machine have been seriously altered.
Oh, and if you think the chrome lips of the front wheels are generous, checking out the rear units might make you change your mind. Speaking of how this unusual truck talks to the road, the vehicle now rides on air springs.
In fact, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes via the WhipAddict YouTube channel, we can notice the driver bringing the suspension to what might be its lowest setting, which sees the rear wheels going deep into the fenders.
As shown by the rear number plate, which is now the, um, mid-plate, since it sits on the rear window rather than the tailgate, the custom slice of General Motors comes from Texas.
The sheer color of this faux Caddy truck is enough to turn heads, with most of the real estate being covered in a shade dubbed Kandy Red.
However, if we look past that fascia, and the taillights, which seem to be custom pieces, we'll find a GMC Sierra truck riding on the GMT900 platform (2007-2013), which also underpinned the said Gen III Escalade.
With the single cab, short bed configuration meeting a set of 28-inch wheels provided by Corleone Forged, the proportions of the machine have been seriously altered.
Oh, and if you think the chrome lips of the front wheels are generous, checking out the rear units might make you change your mind. Speaking of how this unusual truck talks to the road, the vehicle now rides on air springs.
In fact, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes via the WhipAddict YouTube channel, we can notice the driver bringing the suspension to what might be its lowest setting, which sees the rear wheels going deep into the fenders.
As shown by the rear number plate, which is now the, um, mid-plate, since it sits on the rear window rather than the tailgate, the custom slice of General Motors comes from Texas.
The sheer color of this faux Caddy truck is enough to turn heads, with most of the real estate being covered in a shade dubbed Kandy Red.