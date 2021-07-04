Loki Basecamp’s Falcon Truck Camper Aims to Be the Most Versatile in the World

2023 Chevrolet Nova Montana Imagined With Blazer, R1T Design Influences

Scheduled to enter production sometime next year as a 2023 model, the Chevrolet Nova Montana will rival the likes of the Fiat Toro . A double-cab pickup with unibody construction, the newcomer will be produced at the São Caetano do Sul by GM do Brasil for a lot of South American markets. 19 photos



The scalable underpinnings made their debut on the front-wheel-drive Buick Excelle sedan for China three years ago, and chances are that GM is developing the Nova Montana to accept three-cylinder engines. The L3T of the Buick Encore GX would be perfect for this application because it develops 155 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 174 pound-feet (236 Nm) of peak torque from as low as 1,500 revolutions per minute.



Notably larger than the outgoing Montana, the Nova Montana should be a little more capable in terms of payload. The hatchback-derived Montana is good for 735 kilograms (1,620 pounds), which is an idea better than the payload rating of the new Ford Maverick (1,500 pounds or 680 kilograms).



Imagined by pixel wizard Kleber Silva with Rivian R1T proportions and an R1T-inspired tailgate with Chevrolet stamped just under the taillight bar, the Nova Montana is actually a compact pickup rather than a full-size workhorse. Up front, however, the Chevrolet Trailblazer cues are pretty spot on. Recently teased by Chevrolet, the Nova Montana sits just under the S10 mid-size pickup that you may know as the Colorado in the United States. The all-new trucklet is based on the Global Emerging Markets platform, a vehicle architecture that Chevrolet won't offer in the U.S. and Canada at all.

Editor's note: Previous-gen Montana also pictured in the gallery. Previous-gen Montana also pictured in the gallery.