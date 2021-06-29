GM Drops Another Feature From 2021 and 2022 Pickup Trucks

5 Cruise Gets $5 Billion From GM to Start Production of Its Origin Robotaxis



The global chip crisis is far from coming to an end, and while some industry experts believe the whole thing will ease up in the second half of the year, carmakers are still struggling to find a way to deal with the lack of semiconductors. 14 photos



That is because GM doesn’t have enough chips to power these systems, so the company decided to give up on them completely, therefore selling the vehicles without them and providing customers with a $50 price cut.



And now the carmaker has turned to another similar move, as select 2021 pickup trucks and 2022 HD models will be sold without HD radio. According to an email sent to dealers and seen by



The 2021 trucks that will ship without HD radio are the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (LS, RST, LT, Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country) and GMC Sierra 1500 (SLE, SLT, Elevation, AT4, and Denali). All the 2022 HD trucks are sold without the system as well.



Vehicles not sporting HD radio would get a special Monroy label with RPO code RG0, which indicates this feature is missing.



As for when these models could get back HD radio, nothing is certain at this point, though it’s important to emphasize GM flags this change as a permanent one.



