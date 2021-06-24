GM Offers Home Energy Plans With Free Overnight Charging Options, Texas Only

At the time of this writing, the GM offering in the electric car segment is a very weak one. We’ve got the Chevy Bolt, and that’s about it, really. Yet by the middle of the decade, which is just four years from now, we’re promised no less than 30 EVs wearing the badges of this or that GM make to hit the roads all over the world.
That’s because there’s a lot of money to be made in this segment, and GM, of course, doesn’t want to be left out. Like most other carmakers, it too sees opportunities in the adjacent industries as well, such as energy, and already partnered with a number of specialized companies to provide charging solutions for its presently limited, but hopefully much larger future customer base.
Together with Shell, for instance, GM plans to offer eligible owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles home energy plans that include the option for free overnight hours. But only if you live in Texas.
The carmaker already has fixed-rate home energy plans for the people in the Lone Star State, but now adds the option of having “free renewable energy charging hours," provided you're also the proud owner of a GM EV.
The new offering should be up and running in the next few months, but no other details are available at the time of writing. There is a vague promise this program will “expand the residential and EV offerings across U.S. markets in the future.”
As said, even if the current lineup doesn’t hint at that, big changes are coming the GM way. We have the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer inbound, but also a host of others that will help the American behemoth sell a million EVs per year by the middle of the decade in North America and China.
