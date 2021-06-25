1960 Cadillac Eldorado Custom Sleeper Boasts 858-HP Supercharged LS3 Engine

For the 1960 model year, the incredible Cadillac Eldorado used to rock a punchy 6.4-liter V8. This particular cruiser was modified with the good ol’ LS3 that General Motors introduced for the 2008 model year Corvette, but if you look closely under the hood, this isn’t your typical LS3 mill.
Wagner Automotive squeezed out a simply insane 858 horsepower and 750 pound-feet (1,017 Nm) of torque with the help of a Magnuson HeartBeat supercharger, which is a lot even for a luxobarge such as the Eldorado. Even more impressive given these output figures, this car was built for cruising.
You can tell it’s not a strip-slaying machine by looking at double whitewall tires wrapped around custom wheels. The design takes inspiration from Brougham hub caps, and the reason the owner went for 18- and 19-inch wheels is the braking system. Slotted rotors and black-painted calipers from Brembo complement the Roadster Shop Ride Line chassis, which integrates independent suspension for both axles and beefy coilover shocks from Fox.
Nicknamed Survivor Series, the one-of-a-kind build features a push-button gear selector and a modern transmission. The 6L90 is the culprit, a six-speed unit that’s rated from the factory at 520 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque.
Augmented with LED-backlit gauges from Dakota Digital and Vintage Air climate control with a custom-fabricated cover plate that matches the dashboard trim, the Eldorado features a retro-modern interior with a ton of eye-catching details, including two cup holders up front. The peeps at JK Automotive Designs in Massachusetts did a wonderful job with the CNC-machined wood, and even the trunk was upholstered to match the cabin.
Probably the most handsome 1960 Cadillac Eldorado in the world, this fellow combines fresh silver paint and chrome brightwork with a blue soft top. Unfortunately for the more curious among us, the guys at Roadster Shop aren’t willing to tell how much the owner paid for this fantastic makeover.
