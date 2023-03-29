Murdered-Out BMW XM Is One Threateningly Inauspicious Ride

BMW has been criticized for many things these past few years. Launching front-wheel drive cars was one of them, and shifting the latest-gen 1 Series from a RWD to a FWD construction was another. We mustn’t forget the bucktooth grille of several models either, and that controversial subscription service to access stuff that is already there.
In their constant expansion of the crossover family, they have managed to score a small amount of hate from purists with the introduction of the XM. Not because of its body style or that it’s an unattractive proposal from an overall perspective, but due to the fact that it is the M Division’s second standalone product after the iconic M1 made in late the ‘70s and early ‘80s.
The company’s more traditionalist fanbase was hoping that a new standalone M product would be something that can actually trace its roots back to the M1. But instead, they got yet another high-rider, and one that won’t win any beauty contests. Let’s admit it, the overall shape, double lighting signature up front, and weird nostrils don’t really make it a pretty ride, do they?
Ever since its introduction half a year ago, digital artists have tried to improve the design in different ways. However, all it needs to turn heads for all the right reasons are some minor adjustments and a black overall look. The murdered-out styling is not unheard of when it comes to this model, but as it stands, imagined by ildar_project, it is much more interesting.
The renderings shared in the gallery above imagine it with a chin spoiler with side blades, wheel arches that are a bit fatter than the stock ones, a new four-fin diffuser with integrated brake lights (or are those reflectors?), and a multi-piece spoiler around the rear windscreen that kind of makes it look like an X7. A pair of sportier-looking side skirts is part of the virtual makeover, and so are the wheels, with their more intricate design and Pirelli P Zero rubber wrapped around them. The stacked exhaust tips were retained, and we think the XM would’ve looked better with a more traditional pipe arrangement.
Now, the pixel-modifying process has turned the BMW XM into a more compelling proposal, and we hope to see a real one inspired by these renderings, as the modifications wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, and the result would be notable. But it’s not our favorite CGI take on this car, as that one would be the overlander that we covered a few months back. Sporting a much more generous ground clearance, fat tires, new suspension, and a few other modifications, it looks ready to go to the end of the world and back. But if you had to choose between the two, which one would get your vote?
