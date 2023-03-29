2025 Kia EV Pickup Virtually Expands EV9 Family to Fight Ram’s Mid-Size Truck

They’re both pretty much hypothetical at the moment, but the latter is more likely to happen, at least according to the rumor mill. The former, meanwhile, is just a figment of CGI imagination, sadly.
It looks like the competition in the electric sector is finally heating up at the mid-size mass-market SUV level, thanks to the recent introduction of the first-ever Kia EV9 three-row crossover. Originally unveiled to the world as a groundbreaking E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) model with a styling ethos that will drive the Kia narrative forward and an interior that has a few aces up its sleeve (such as 180-degree swiveling second-row seats), now the EV crossover SUV has been revealed in full to the world – and complete with a stylish GT-Line model plus “conditional Level 3 autonomy.”
It is not just a true zero-emissions alternative to the popular Kia Telluride but also a veritable option for North America thanks to its generous 200-inch plus (over five meters) length and massive 122-inch (3,100 mm) wheelbase, so it’s going to be quite hard for the premium establishment to fight it off with the likes of Mercedes EQB, among others. More like the Kia EV9 could jeopardize the novel position of the likes of Rivian R1S if you are OK with less power from the AWD Long Range model. But, in time, we will probably also see an EV9 GT model, just like with the EV6 GT, and that’s when things will get heated, indeed.
Anyway, it was only natural for the South Korean model to attract a lot of attention, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, speaking of the latter, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the first logical – yet completely unofficial – expansion set for the EV9 family. That would be an E-GMP-based mid-size pickup truck, of course, and frankly, it’s not a preposterous idea.
Just think about it for a second. Its sibling Hyundai revived – alongside Ford’s more affordable and electrified Maverick – the United States compact pickup truck sector with the posh little Santa Cruz. So, why shouldn’t Kia be allowed to kick off the proceeds for the mid-size EV pickup truck battles? Especially when there is news from across the rumor mill that Stellantis is diligently preparing a smaller sibling for the Ram 1500 REV, their first-ever electric truck? Of course, do take everything with the proverbial grain of salt – including these CGIs.
Alas, we cannot help but admit the 2024 or 2025 Kia EV pickup truck imagined by the pixel master has all the makings of a great concept – from slightly altered EV9 styling to digital cameras instead of regular side mirrors, plus a host of off-road features, including chunky tires and more rugged wheels. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
