Mitsubishi Triton (L200) Shows Next-Gen XRT Attire, Gets CGI-Compared to Old One

Most folks living in the United States – but also other parts of the world – would be excused if they forgot that the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi still exists. It does, and it is almost ready to make another splash on the pickup truck scene.
Over in America, you can only “build, customize, and price your car or SUV” from Mitsubishi. And I have to say, the options are neither that great nor too many. Instead, one can choose a couple of pocket-sized Mirages – the $16,245 hatchback and the $17,245 G4 sedan, the 2023 Eclipse Cross which starts at almost $26k, and a trio of Outlanders. And that is about it!
The only enticing model, if you want our two cents on the matter, is the eternal 2023 Outlander PHEV SUV, which in its latest (and arguably greatest) iteration costs from around $40k and offers almost 170 ponies plus a 20-kWh battery pack along with a novel seven-seat family-oriented configuration. But that is about it – no sporty option, no pickup truck workhorse.
And we cannot help but remember that some prototypes of the next-gen Mitsubishi pickup truck were caught testing on U.S. roads this past autumn, signaling a potential return to form for commercial and leisure duties in the region. Oh, well, we guess that only time will tell if that was just smoke with no fire. In the meantime, Mitsubishi is diligently preparing the release of the sixth-gen Triton pickup truck, which is also known as the L200 in some export markets.
The model does have a history in the United States, where Chrysler sold it as a captive import and Mitsubishi itself marketed it as the Mighty Max until 2002, but for now, the Rising Sun automaker is focusing on traditional Asian markets. As such, they recently introduced its preview concept dubbed Mitsubishi XRT at the 44th edition of the Bangkok International Motor (March 21-April 2), in Thailand, with a fancy body camouflage to make it a bit more adventurous.
While this is just a concept for the time being, the rumor mill seems to agree that it is as close as possible to the final design of the Triton (L200), so of course the imaginative realm of digital car content creators quickly took a swing trying to envision it as an unofficial production model. The good folks over at Kolesa have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Mitsubishi’s impending release of the all-new Triton (L200) into the wild, with help from their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik) on social media.
All in all, this is a modern-rugged design, and while, usually, we would take such a hypothetical depiction with a healthy dose of salt, this time around we feel it’s probably extremely close to what Mitsubishi itself has envisioned for the latest iteration of its iconic pickup truck. Plus, it looks miles better than the outgoing model (also sold as the Fiat Fullback or Ram 1200), as per the quick CGI comparison embedded below.
