2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Brandishes All Juicy Color Options, Albeit Only in CGI

Over in America, the Japanese automaker is on a big roll, as of recently. Just think of the passenger car, crossover, SUV, and truck role models it has been churning out these past few months. And then also imagine what is still to come.
The company’s U.S. sales portal is brimming with cool options, even though some models have departed the ranks – such as the little C-HR crossover SUV. But there is no denying that probably few people will miss its absence, given the upcoming Corolla Cross Hybrid swap. And there are lots of other enticing CUVs, from the all-new high-riding Crown sedan to the fully electric bZ4X, and from the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander to the entire series of Trailhunters.
Cars have also not been abandoned by the Rising Sun carmaker, so one can choose just about anything, from the affordable Corolla sedan to the feisty GR Corolla, and from the 2023 Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ to the freshly updated 2023 Mirai fuel cell vehicle or more GR options like the GR86 and Supra. Anyway, that does not mean the pickup truck sector is left out of this year’s U.S. market party.
The Tundra is looking tougher and cooler by the day from around $38k, and of course, the Tundra i-Force MAX is doing wonders to promote sustainability alongside the only other electrified full-size pickup truck on the market, aka the Ford F-150 Hybrid. But, of course, you cannot talk about Toyota trucks without mentioning the eternal best-selling mid-size Tacoma. And the company wants to keep up with the hype, as it just dropped the first teaser for the 2024 model year, which is probably coming out before the end of the year as an all-new, fourth-generation truck.
And, of course, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has been keen on imagining the potential looks of the next iteration, most of them based on the leaked patent designs which give off strong mini-Tundra vibes. Now, though, there is also a teaser to account for, and the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube were quick to be among the first to imagine the CGI looks of the recently teased yet still unreleased 2024 Toyota Tacoma – along with a virtual configurator for all the juicy new colors.
That way we can all witness the ritzy hues ahead of the official presentation and choose a favorite ahead of time. Of course, do take everything seen in the video embedded below with the proverbial grain of salt. As for the rumor mill’s whispers about the powertrains, all we can say is that everyone thinks the popular Tacoma will oppose its strong competition (GM’s all-new Colorado and Canyon, plus the next Ford Ranger, the fresh D41 Nissan Frontier, etc.) with inline-four turbo mills – including of the hybrid electrified variety!
