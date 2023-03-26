Virtual Stellantis Jeep Edition Includes Everything, Save for Actual Jeep Models

Multinational automotive corporation Stellantis not only has an odd name, but it is also not exactly the top player across the automotive industry, even though it has a multitude of brands under its toolbelt.
Instead, Stellantis usually trails the likes of Toyota, VW AG, Hyundai and Kia, as well as General Motors, in terms of global sales. Still, the company is young and has plenty of time to grow, since it was formed in 2021 via an equal merger between Italy and America’s Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s PSA Group. In between them, they now have no less than 16 automobile brands, from Abarth to Vauxhall, and from Mopar to Fiat Professional.
Sometimes it is not that hard to lose track of some of their divisions – Lancia, for example, only has one model on sale and is eagerly awaiting a long overdue reinvention. Others, such as Chrysler, are but a pale shadow of what they used to be, given the existence of just two nameplates – the Pacifica and the 300. Some, on the other hand, are so renowned that everyone wants to be like them, at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Such is the case with Jeep, the marque that arose from the ashes of the Second World War and the Allied effort to win it with help from the Willis MB and Ford GPW off-road vehicles. Over the years, Jeep has become synonymous with SUVs, and in some languages, the moniker has become an accepted word used to describe just about any crossover and sport utility vehicle. But what happens when even sibling brands want a taste of the adventurous Jeep life?
Well, if you ask ‘Automotive AI,’ the digital creator who brings “automotive designs from a parallel universe” with help from artificial intelligence, they might just start coercing their parent Stellantis into allowing them the creation of a ‘Just Jeeps Edition’ special series of vehicles. That sounds wacky, right? But I assure you from previous experiences that it’s probably better than a Chord (the mix between Chevrolet and Ford models!) or fiddling around in a Corvette or BMW golf kart!
The second idea has to do with Alfa Romeo, which just recently added the Tonale CUV alongside the Stelvio SUV to lift expectations. This AI-designed virtual project looks kind of like a mix between them, all sprinkled with futuristic off-road SUV bits and pieces, plus accessories. And, frankly, it’s a fan favorite, judging by the comments. Next up, the Fiat 500X, which gets to dwell in the woods – and this time not because it was lost.
The model between the Fiat and the brawny Opel is a bit of a mystery, though, and the pixel master wasn’t too willing to share its true nature, although people kept on trying to guess it. Anyway, an adventurous Peugeot or Citroen could not have been missing in action, unlike a proper example stemming from Jeep’s own stable. Curiously, the author maybe has seen the OEM models as feisty enough and resolved not to touch them. Who knows, or maybe he just forgot about asking the AI to fiddle with one of them, as well. With that being said, may I remind everyone that proper human designs are still two or three masterclasses of design craziness over anything produced by AI software?
No worries, as I have an eloquent example to support my case. So, the second digital art project embedded below comes from Musa Rio Tjahjono (aka musartwork on social media), who is the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs during work hours, and an avid JDM fan when dwelling across the parallel universe of virtual reality. Hence, the mighty Nissan Skyline GT-R looks ready to conquer both the track and an artsy sunset when in Time Attack mode!