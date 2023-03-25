2025 Ram 1500 REV Truck Gets Imagined With the Most Colorful Interior Goodies

Stellantis, that massive conglomerate formed in 2021 from the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and PSA Group (Peugeot-Citroen) unification, has big plans across the EV revolution for most of its brands – including the tough and rugged Ram Trucks.
But surely, we knew that since General Motors already has the GMC Hummer EV out and about trying to catch up to the Rivian R1T and – above all – the Ford F-150 Lightning. And the competition is only getting harder by the proverbial minute, as the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV are also coming out soon, while the perennial late Tesla Cybertruck will also join the party… sometime.
Luckily, we already know some details about the Ram Trucks contender for the full-size EV pickup truck crown – aka the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. After many delays, the American brand first presented the Ram 1500 Revolution battery-powered (BEV) concept at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January. Then it swiftly moved to bring out the all-new, first-ever, all-electric Ram 1500 REV to the Big Game.
Only it was not present in the metal at Super Bowl LVII (which took place on February 13th, with the Philadelphia Eagles losing 35 to 38 to the Kansas City Chiefs), but rather Stellantis bought some of that ultra-expensive airtime to reveal the electric pickup truck in a dedicated TV commercial. There were also some details offered – the distinct reservation procedures, as well as the promise of production kicking off sometime in 2024.
Of course, the company’s online portal already includes a dedicated section for the Ram 1500 REV, but there is a big catch. While we get to see a lot of the exterior, and from many different POVs, both at a ritzy home and out in the wild, the interior is definitely not getting the same amount of OEM love with just a couple of close-up shots of the central infotainment command center, and a secondary screen located in front of the passenger. And that is a shame, frankly.
No worries, though, as rescue comes from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, the good folks from the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) Ram 1500 REV action occurs, in the latest video feature embedded below. Naturally, the host kicks off the digital proceeds with what is already known about the full-size electric pickup truck – aka the exterior.
Then it is time for the classic envisioning of the hypothetical interior preview – complete with the elements that were already shown by Ram (aka the big central screen and the smaller one on the passenger side), additional logos, and perhaps even the steering wheel from the Revolution concept. Last, but not least, the unofficial color reel is not missing in action, of course!
