A Flying Spur Wagon Would Be Bentley's Most Family-Oriented Car Ever Made

The crossover frenzy has given birth to some models that were deemed impossible until a few years ago.
From the odd-looking Renault Arkana and Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, to the much more expensive proposals from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Lotus. In the luxury class, we find rides from Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Maybach, and these are some of the priciest out there, especially if they’re part of a limited edition or have received some aftermarket work.
Big, imposing, and often ostentatious, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga pretty much dominate this niche that is slightly turning into a segment of its own. Both of them benefit from their respective brand’s DNA that spans back to the early days of motoring. And due to their sought-after badges, they have become very popular among the jet set.
This has gotten us thinking. If there is room in Rolls-Royce’s and Bentley’s portfolios for a crossover, could they eventually up the ante with an even more family-friendly proposal? We’re talking about the wagon as a whole, which may not be that popular in the mainstream segments, but it is still a money maker for premium car manufacturers. And to answer this question in as few words as possible, that would likely be a ‘no.’
Both firms have the right tools to come up with such a body style. All they have to do is rework the Ghost and Flying Spur to make it happen. These would receive longer rooflines, bigger rear three-quarter windows and fenders, and tailgates that would open into a very generous cargo area behind the rear seats. So, if they can make them, why aren’t they giving it a shot?
For the simple fact that most people who can afford to blow several hundred thousand dollars on a set of wheels are not interested in wagons. Plus, if they want a vehicle for the entire family, then they can settle for the Bentayga and Cullinan, both of which are highly versatile and immensely powerful. So, no matter how much some may want a Rolls-Royce- or Bentley-badged estate car, they will likely never get the opportunity to buy one. Probably not even in the electric era.
But while these two marques will not make it happen, several digital artists have. One of the latest virtual proposals that we came across was signed by sugardesign_1 on Instagram, and it is a five-door version of the Bentley Flying Spur. It looks just like the real thing at the front, and further back, it has had its pixels manipulated in order to become a family-friendly machine. Honestly, we dig the design, and we think that it could become profitable. But would you ever buy a real luxury wagon if it existed?
