2024 Chevy Tahoe RST Has Digital Silverado EV Styling, But Remains a True ICE Hero

Just in case you were not paying attention to the pony and muscle car world, another nameplate is about to bite the dust – General Motors recently announced a Collector’s Edition for the sixth-gen Chevy Camaro and the intention to end production in January 2024.
So, Chevrolet announced the retirement of the current Camaro at the end of the next model year. The 2024 Camaro Collector’s Edition was also teased as a special-edition package that harks back to the model’s lineage and will even bring back the ‘Panther’ moniker used during the development of the original ‘Maro. There is no immediate successor planned, although the company also promised this is not the end of the road for the Camaro.
That means another passenger car is about to abandon Chevrolet’s roster. Now there are just relics like the Malibu sedan or cool sports cars that cost an arm and a leg, such as the $64,500 Stingray and $100k+ Z06 and E-Ray. Meanwhile, the long-awaited EV revolution might soon take hold to finally wipe away the shame of the underwhelming Bolts (EV and EUV), with no less than three nameplates on the “upcoming” platter – Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and Equinox EV.
Until then, though, Chevy fans need to rely on the big roster of regular CUVs, SUVs, and trucks that the automaker has on offer. The high-riding family starts with the little $20k Trax, gets a shot of compact prowess via the $22k Trailblazer, $27k Equinox, and $35k Blazer, then continues toward larger affairs with the $35k Traverse, $54k Tahoe, and $57k Suburban. The truck side of the equation is also well represented with the all-new Colorado, the eternal Silverado, and the upgraded Silverado HD.
Now, back to the CUVs and SUVs, has anyone noticed that Chevrolet is setting itself up for controversy with the novel split headlight styling deployed on models like Trax, Trailblazer, Blazer, or the Silverado EV and Equinox EV? That is in stark contrast to the rugged image presented by the 2023 Colorado, the regular Silverado, or the big Tahoe and Suburban.
Well, unfortunately, it seems like the latter ethos is losing ground, at least as far as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is concerned. Just recently, the good folks over at Kolesa have noticed the first photos of camouflaged Chevy Tahoe prototypes that were captured by the Internet’s relentless spy photographers. And, naturally, their resident pixel master – Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media), was quick to imagine the unofficial looks of the upcoming restyling.
The full-size SUV, which has been on the market since 1994, has a badge-engineered sibling, the GMC Yukon, and has already reached the fifth generation as a way to make its Chevy K5 Blazer predecessor as proud as possible. Unlike the vintage SUV, though, the Chevy Tahoe abandoned the three-door SUV lifestyle since the arrival of the second generation in 2000 and has never looked back. Interestingly, if we are to believe the CGI expert and the news outlet, the mid-life cycle update for the fifth iteration is ready and willing to abandon yet another item – the rugged, tough SUV looks, all in favor of the novel split headlight (plus LED lightbar) approach.
And if it looks familiar, no worries – this is no déjà vu. Instead, the virtual artist has imagined the upcoming 2024 Chevy Tahoe facelift with similar styling based on the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Albeit there is one RST catch to the whole CGI shebang – the big SUV does not look prepared to also abandon the ICE powertrain in favor of a zero-emissions lifestyle! So, is that a good or a bad thing?
