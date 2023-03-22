2024 Ford Mustang Widebody ‘Eurofighter’ Battles BMW, GR Supra in Virtual Formula D

Since we already know most of the juicy details – from the hp count to the pricing quotations – we can be sure it is not going to be long before the seventh generation (S650) 2024 Ford Mustang hits nationwide dealerships.
This summer is going to be heated beyond belief, at least as far as the pony/muscle car sector is concerned. Remember, Stellantis just unleashed the seventh and final ‘Last Call’ special edition of the ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger age. And the mightiest of heroes, aka the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, not only comes with up to 1,025 horsepower on E85, but is also touted as a sub-nine-second drag race car that can duke it out with the Tesla Model S Plaid on equal quarter-mile (prepped) dragstrip footing! And it still almost looks just like any other Mopar, which is either entirely wrong or definitely right, solely depending on your POV.
Anyway, the ICE banner soldiers on, albeit at a different Detroit automaker. That would be the Blue Oval company that does not want to give up the gasoline lifestyle for its iconic Mustang, at least not yet anyway. As such, one can be sure that the 315-hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost, up to 486-hp Mustang GT, and the 500-hp Dark Horse will be welcomed with open arms, including by folks who might otherwise have considered a GM representative or the Dodge heroes.
Plus, we can all be sure that the aftermarket world is just around the corner for upcoming tuning, customization, and personalization ideas. Alas, just in case you need any help deciding what to do with the 2024 Mustang order you just placed, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is also never too far away when it comes to cooking up some pretty bonkers thoughts. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an interesting digital project – if you like both Formula Drift and ‘Euro fighters,’ that is.
SEV7N, the automotive concept art designer known as sev7n.cgi on social media, has recently collaborated with timthespy for this drift-loving piece of CGI action. In it, we get to see a thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody 2024 Ford Mustang clad in lots of exposed carbon fiber duking it out with an older BMW and an Austria-manufactured sibling of the current Z4 – aka the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra. And Blue Oval fans can rejoice, as it seems like the Mustang is winning… in a cloud of tire smoke!
Alas, I do feel that something is missing from this collaborative Formula D portrait! That would be Taehee Tim Lee’s recent passion project – an Abflug-style, vicious widebody kit for a slammed 2023 Nissan Z! Not to mention the Japanese sports car looks completely dark and menacing in all-black attire, despite the cool and classy silver aftermarket wheels…
