Bling Is Still a Thing for This Ford F-450, Pixel-Altering Process Goes Through the Roof

Trucks part of Ford’s Super Duty series should stick to the usual hauling business, though with so many of them out there, it’s no wonder that certain owners tend to personalize theirs. As a result, there are literally countless mods available for them, if we were to count the wheels too, so be it for increased grip off the beaten path or the constant attendance at local car meets, name it, and it has been done.
Anyone who truly knows cars can tell you that the best modifications are those that turn it into an overlander. Jacked-up suspension, steel bumpers, additional underbody protection, trail lights, winch, extremely fat tires on its feet, and maybe a snorkel is where the line should be drawn, but that’s not always the case.
At the other end of the spectrum sit some rare examples that were modified with one goal in mind: to stand out. You might be thinking that the one pictured in the gallery above is part of this squad. But you’d be wrong, because the ‘pixel-altering’ mentioned in the title is an obvious reference to its CGI nature. It was rendered out by 412donklife on Instagram, and it has got to be one of the brashest takes on the Ford F-450 that we’ve seen so far.
One of the biggest changes was the shortened space between the axles. In order to fit the new design, the bed, which is still open, was shrunken too, and for extra effect, the dually stance wasn’t altered. The wheels, however, are something different, and not in a good way, because no one needs a 30-inch set on their workhorse. In this instance, they have a chrome look to them, big center caps, and very thin rubber as they needed to fit under the arches without any virtual chopping. A light blue finish contributes to the flashy look of this Ford F-450 that hopefully won’t inspire anyone to do something similar to their truck.
Are you fans of this makeover? If so, then you’ll love one particular Dodge Durano that we covered earlier this month. It breathes the same air as the rugged pickup, as it too lives in the digital realm, and it features 28-inch alloys that would otherwise affect its driving comfort and the turning radius. As for the icing on the cake, you’ll have to pop the hood open, because that’s where the 6.2-liter V8 lies. The supercharged HEMI motor yanks out 710 hp, delivered to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This helps the Durango SRT Hellcat hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, or quicker than the Ferrari Enzo. The quarter-mile is an 11.5-second affair, and it can do 180 mph (290 kph) flat-out.
At the other end of the spectrum sit some rare examples that were modified with one goal in mind: to stand out. You might be thinking that the one pictured in the gallery above is part of this squad. But you’d be wrong, because the ‘pixel-altering’ mentioned in the title is an obvious reference to its CGI nature. It was rendered out by 412donklife on Instagram, and it has got to be one of the brashest takes on the Ford F-450 that we’ve seen so far.
One of the biggest changes was the shortened space between the axles. In order to fit the new design, the bed, which is still open, was shrunken too, and for extra effect, the dually stance wasn’t altered. The wheels, however, are something different, and not in a good way, because no one needs a 30-inch set on their workhorse. In this instance, they have a chrome look to them, big center caps, and very thin rubber as they needed to fit under the arches without any virtual chopping. A light blue finish contributes to the flashy look of this Ford F-450 that hopefully won’t inspire anyone to do something similar to their truck.
Are you fans of this makeover? If so, then you’ll love one particular Dodge Durano that we covered earlier this month. It breathes the same air as the rugged pickup, as it too lives in the digital realm, and it features 28-inch alloys that would otherwise affect its driving comfort and the turning radius. As for the icing on the cake, you’ll have to pop the hood open, because that’s where the 6.2-liter V8 lies. The supercharged HEMI motor yanks out 710 hp, delivered to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This helps the Durango SRT Hellcat hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, or quicker than the Ferrari Enzo. The quarter-mile is an 11.5-second affair, and it can do 180 mph (290 kph) flat-out.