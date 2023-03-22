Racing Green Lamborghini Urus Looks More British Than the Aston Martin DBX707

This isn’t one of those ‘change my mind’ stories, but the first thought that crossed my mind when laying eyes on this particular Lamborghini Urus. The Italian super SUV has Carlex Design behind it, and besides looking kind of British due to the ‘Racing Green’ hue adorning most of its body, it also has a nautical theme.
That is due to the white color applied to the upper end of the body, visible on the hood, roof, pillars, and partially on the front bumper, tailgate, and doors. In the social media post that brought these images to our attention, the tuner doesn’t speak about any other exterior mods other than the special paint finish. But it is clear that it has more stuff.
A quick side-by-side comparison reveals the fact that the front bumper has some alterations made to it, including that lower central piece that is more pronounced than on the stock one. Carlex Design has also given it fender extensions for a more muscular stance, and add-ons on the sides. We cannot tell for sure, but the rear spoiler above the taillights appears to be the stock one. The same goes for the diffuser, and it is worth noting that the tailpipes appear to be a hair longer, though we could be wrong on that. The tuner’s logos can be seen on the rear pillars, and on the rally-style wheels hugged by the Pirelli rubber.
Opening the door of the pictured Lamborghini Urus shows the completely reupholstered cockpit. Most touchable surfaces, from the seats, center console, and door cards, to the dashboard panel, steering wheel with 12 o’clock marking, carpets, and floor mats have been wrapped in a combination of green and white, thus mirroring the exterior. The Carlex Design lettering and their emblem adorn the seats, and they were probably applied to the other parts of the interior that we cannot see in the pictures shared by them on Instagram. There is also a touch of carbon fiber for a sportier look, and the occasional contrasting piping and stitching in the aforementioned shades.
This is the pre-facelifted iteration of the Lamborghini Urus, and since Carlex hasn’t said anything about the oily bits, it is likely that they haven’t applied any elbow grease to it. But you are still looking at previous-gen supercar-like performance, with the top speed set at 190 mph (305 kph), and only 3.6 seconds required for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph). The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is good for 641 hp (650 ps/478 kW), and the torque stands at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Is more power for the Urus on your agenda? Well, then there are numerous tuners out there that can fulfill this wish.
