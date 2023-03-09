Donking Down the Lamborghini Urus Isn't for the Faint-Hearted

Lamborghini’s first-ever venture into the world of super SUVs dates back to the 1980s, when they launched the LM002. The model was pretty much intended for military use, but they also made a handful of copies destined for the world’s richest people, and it came with the heart and soul of the Countach.
The spiritual successor to the iconic LM002 is the Urus. It has brought Lamborghini into the era of super crossovers, and has forced the hands of other rivaling brands to come up with similar proposals. Ferrari has the Purosangue as a challenger to its likes, and Aston Martin has the DBX707. McLaren is contemplating whether it would be worth it to tackle this segment, and so are other companies, like Bugatti.
Based on the same construction as the Volkswagen Touareg, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7 and Q8, and Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Lamborghini Urus was introduced in 2018, and it was recently given a mid-cycle refresh. The facelift came with two instead of one derivative, the S and the Performante, and it is bound to receive the third and probably last member in the form of the plug-in hybrid variant.
Every gearhead and their grandmother knows that the Urus has been a safe bet for the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque. It has more than doubled their sales, and it feels like there is one lurking behind most high-end garage doors out there. With so many copies sold, it’s no wonder that certain owners want theirs to stand out, and this is where tuning companies step in. Over the years, we have seen countless takes on it. Some were quite good to look at, whereas others, like Mansory’s two-door coupe proposal, straight up silly.
But where does that put the pictured one? Actually, we should say rendered instead of pictured, because it came to life in the hands of 412donklife. And it obviously puts it in the ridiculous category, because the modifications are simply brash. Starting with those giant wheels, which measure 28 inches in diameter, and ending with the Top Car body kit, comprising several add-ons at the front, sides and rear, this is one flashy digital proposal.
The neon yellow exterior color, replicated on the multi-spoke alloys, and contrasted by a few black elements, contributes to the look-at-me stance of the machine, and it was also applied to the interior. Here, it can be seen on the steering wheel, door cards, dashboard, and on other parts, making it look a bit too lively for our taste. Someone at Mansory is probably rubbing their hands together while looking at it, thinking how they could do something similar. Here’s to never seeing another ‘Venatus’ again for as long as we live.
