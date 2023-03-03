How To Turn the Lamborghini Urus Into a Real Super Wagon in One Simple Step

Lamborghini has struck gold with the Urus. Their best-selling model by far, which builds on the legacy of the iconic LM 002, is five years old, and it has been refreshed, with the family expanding to include the more track-focused Performante, in addition to the S.
The lineup is bound to gain a third member, the plug-in hybrid, which is due later this year. Rumor has it that it will be offered in different states of tune, from roughly 700 to 820 horsepower, and the ability to cover a few miles in complete silence on battery-power alone.
Now, since so many Lamborghini Urus super crossovers are out there, driving in all four corners of the world as we speak, it is no wonder that some of the deep-pocketed owners wanted to make theirs look more special. This is where tuners come in, offering an assortment of aftermarket upgrades for the model. Be it all sorts of wacky body kits, complete interior makeovers, new suspension, wheels, and the occasional power boost, name it and it is available.
Whenever an owner decides to leave their mark on a certain ride, especially one that costs as much as a nice home in most parts of the world like the Lamborghini Urus, they should ask themselves whether it really is an upgrade or a downgrade. It’s easy to get carried away with all the unnecessary parts available for it. However, more often than not, the vehicle is best left stock, or perhaps sprinkled with a new set of wheels before calling it a day.
That Big Red Riding Hood pictured above in the gallery is a good example of ‘no-no.’ Not because of the wide body kit, complete with fender flares, fatter side skirts, and attachments at the front and rear, because those look quite good. But due to the fact that it sits too close to the road. In the profile shot, it kind of blurs the line between a crossover and an estate, with the super prefix in this case. Mind you, it can probably tackle corners faster than the stock one, but it has also inevitably become much stiffer.
And if a stiff Lambo is what you’re after, then what’s wrong with the Huracan? Or the upcoming Aventador successor? Or any other blue-blooded exotic made in Sant’Agata Bolognese? Call us old-fashioned, yet we think this mod does not do justice at all to the pictured Urus, which rocks a set of 24-inch ANRKY wheels too, that fill those fattened up arches quite well. Made in the U.S., and available in diameters from 20 to 24 inches, they appear to be the final ‘upgrade’ made to this Urus, and thank God for that.
