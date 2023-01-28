This Lamborghini Urus Simply Demolishes the BMW X7 M60i in a 1/4-Mile Drag Race

The X7 is the biggest SUV made by BMW. It was designed as a premium seven-seater, and in the U.S., it's meant to compete against the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS. As for the Lamborghini Urus, while it got its fair share of negative opinions, the company's SUV roots can be traced back to the LM002 model from the late '80s, which packed the V12 Countach engine. Now that the history lesson is over, let's see how a Lamborghini Urus fairs against a BMW X7 M60i.

8 photos