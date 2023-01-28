This Lamborghini Urus Simply Demolishes the BMW X7 M60i in a 1/4-Mile Drag Race

The X7 is the biggest SUV made by BMW. It was designed as a premium seven-seater, and in the U.S., it's meant to compete against the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS. As for the Lamborghini Urus, while it got its fair share of negative opinions, the company's SUV roots can be traced back to the LM002 model from the late '80s, which packed the V12 Countach engine. Now that the history lesson is over, let's see how a Lamborghini Urus fairs against a BMW X7 M60i.
The BMW is rocking a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can output 523 hp (530 ps) with 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It has an AWD system, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and weighs 5,897 lbs. (2,675 kg).
The few extra pounds around its waist are due to the car having seven seats. It's powerful and can go from 0-60 mph (96.5 kph) in 4.5 seconds, but this $103,100 monster wasn't designed as a 1/4-mile drag racing demon, so to speak.
Next, the Lambo brought a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to the fight. The car can deliver 641 hp (650 ps), with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It's AWD as well, has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and is a lot lighter than the BMW, rated at 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg).
While this is no S or Performante model, the spec sheet still brags that it can hit 60 in just 3.6 seconds, which puts it way ahead of this X7 in terms of raw power, torque, and weight. Even the top speed is miles ahead, with 190 mph (306 kph), compared to the BMW's 155 mph (249 kph). However, it's almost twice as expensive, priced at nearly $200,000.
In any case, let's see how our contestants performed. Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel drove the X7, and for some reason, during the first race, his opponent didn't react at all at the start signal. Obviously, the BMW "won," but it still was a strange sight to behold.
They went for a rerun, and after being neck and neck for more than half of the race, the Lambo won by a couple of bus lengths. The third and final time was a simple repeat of the second race, so there was no point in a fourth try. The Urus finished the 1/4-mile race in 11.9 seconds, while the BMW did it in 12.5 seconds.
Taking into account the price difference, being just 0.6 seconds slower than the Urus might not be the end of the world for the German-made seven-seater.
Next, they tried a couple of 1/2-mile roll races. In the first one, they floored it at 50 mph (80 kph) from Comfort mode, and the Urus won by a landslide again. The second time, they switched to Sport mode, which helped the X7 for a split second, but of course, the Urus crushed it again.
The final event was the famous brake test, where the Lambo won again, but to BMW's credit, it wasn't far off.
