Lambo's Urus PHEV Is Not Even Famous Yet, and Already Has Its Own Bodyguard

With the S and Performante versions out of the way, Lamborghini can now concentrate on bringing the plug-in hybrid Urus to market. The first-ever electrified take on the super crossover has been testing for quite some time now, ahead of its premiere confirmed for later in the year, and it has returned to the scoop party with a prototype immortalized in Europe’s frozen north.
From a visual standpoint, it now has a bit less camo up front wrapped around the new headlamps. The bumper looks the same as the one equipping the tester snapped in the open earlier this year, and we have a clearer look of its back end, complete with the quad exhaust pipes, because it still hides a V8 under the hood.
Mixed with an electric motor, we might be looking at the same assembly as the one powering the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. This has yet to be confirmed, but if correct, then it might feature in the region of 675 horsepower combined, though some believe that it will get roughly 700 hp on tap. If that’s not enough, then recent (unofficial) intel suggests that an even punchier variant might be in the pipeline, with around 820 hp.
Besides boasting an incredible amount of power for what is still a family-friendly machine, albeit one that can hit the track for some quick laps every now and then, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV (name unconfirmed) will also have a short battery-electric range. Expect a few miles only of zero-emission driving, with the battery fully charged, which will give it a significant advantage on the daily commute over its regular siblings. The exact range is obviously unknown to anyone who is not directly involved in its development.
The latest spy shots taken by our photographers reveal two more examples of the Urus, accompanying the electrified one during its open-road testing. And it was the one guarding it from the rear that got our attention, because it does feature some upgrades that you don’t normally see on the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand’s high-rider. Those would be the bulbar up front, a winch, and trail lights. It also sports a roof rack that carried a full spare tire and a diffuser with a metal-like finish.
Does that mean that Lamborghini is prepping a version that will be capable of venturing farther off the beaten path than the normal Urus models? Probably not, because this one was likely a support vehicle, meant to provide assistance in case something went wrong. But fret not, because there are several tuning companies out there that would put more hair on the chest of your Lamborghini Urus, if that’s something you wish for, though we’d recommend getting something else if off-roading is your thing.
