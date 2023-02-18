Mansory Will Haunt Your Dreams if You Say 'Venatus' Out Loud Three Times

Roughly one year after Lamborghini put the Urus into production, Mansory started having its way with it, turning it into the Venatus. As a matter of fact, they have transformed the look of quite a few Italian super SUVs from the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand, including the one pictured down below.
We know what you’re probably thinking, that the Mansory Venatus is basically yesteryear’s news, and no one could argue with that. However, it’s like whenever you drive past a serious crash site, you know you shouldn’t look, but you do that anyway.
Defining the kitschy look of the Mansory Venatus EVO S P900, which is the car’s new given name, are all sorts of pieces added to the front, sides, and rear. The fenders were swollen, and there are additional vents, including those on the new hood, and above the front wheels, and a six-fin diffuser. The exhaust tips came from the aftermarket world, and so did that giant wing attached to the tailgate, as well as the two spoilers above and below it.
Satin gray covers most of the exterior, and it is joined by forged carbon used on a multitude of parts that came from the controversial tuner. There is a touch of light green decorating the vents in the front bumper, the side skirts, mirror casings, doors, diffuser, spoilers, and rear bumper attachments. This was also the color selected for the brake calipers visible from behind the black Y-spoke alloys that probably came from Mansory too. One thing is certain, this Urus won’t fly under the radar with these ‘upgrades,’ not that it did when it was stock.
We’d recommend grabbing some green-blocking eyewear for the next part, because we will virtually open the door to speak about the interior. And it has way too much green for its own hood, covering most touchable parts. It was sprinkled with some white piping and black accents, as well as yellow for the front passenger seat and the left outboard seat at the rear. The tuner’s logo can be seen on the headrests, dashboard panel, and on other stuff, next to ‘one-of-ten’ lettering to remind those inside that they’re looking at a limited edition vehicle.
Without any outside intervention, the Urus’ bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 650 ps (641 hp/478 kW). As for the EVO S P900, well, you guessed it; it has 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW). According to Mansory, the torque is rated at 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft), a 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) boost for even quicker takeoffs. How much quicker? Try 2.9 seconds for the sprint, and a top speed of 323 kph (201 mph). That’s seven tenths of a second faster than the stock one, which can keep pushing up to 305 kph (190 mph).
