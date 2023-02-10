The Mansory Cabrera Is the Stuff of Dreams – Bad Dreams

Mansory has a bad reputation when it comes to modifying cars, even if most of the rides that usually end up under their roof are also some of the priciest on the planet. Even Bugattis fall into the ‘what the heck happened to it’ side of the story, and the same goes for the pictured Italian supercar.
Well, it may have started life in Sant’Agata Bolognese, made by Lamborghini, as a very fine Aventador SVJ, but after it paid a visit to Mansory, it was turned into the Cabrera. Those who know a thing or two about their builds can probably tell you that the Mansory Cabrera is yesteryear’s news, and they’re not wrong, but the controversial tuner recently took to social media to present yet another one, and we simply couldn’t ignore it.
That said, say hello to one of the three copies that ever saw the light of day, and we’re grateful that they only made that many. Arguably one of the ugliest takes ever on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the Mansory Cabrera at least stays true to the automaker’s christening scheme, as it was named after a Spanish breed of fighting bulls. And that’s where the good news ends, as despite sporting a proper name, it is too brash for its own good.
Compared to the real thing, this one has new front and rear fascias, complete with different headlights and a massive wing, swollen fenders, and aftermarket wheels. On previous Cabreras, they measured 9x20 inches at the front and 13x21 inches at the rear, hugged by 255/30 and 355/25 Pirelli P Zeros respectively, and it is likely that the ones equipping this blue copy are identical. It is also worth noting that most of the parts that seem black from afar were actually made of carbon fiber, as this is pretty much the go-to material for most tuning projects.
It was also replicated on the inside, where black is the dominating hue, contrasted by several blue elements visible on the seats, roof, door cards, and dashboard panel. The model’s new given name was also incorporated into the latter, in front of the passenger, and chances are that the floor mats also came from Mansory, even if they are not entirely visible in the pictures released by them.
A power boost is on the menu here too, with the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine being massaged to deliver 799 hp (810 ps/596 kW). The output and the 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) pumped out, enable the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.6 seconds. Ask Mansory how quick it is flat-out, and they’ll tell you that it can do 221 mph (355 kph), up from the standard car’s 217 mph (350 kph), which is two tenths of a second slower to sixty-two, and has 759-horsepower on tap.
That said, say hello to one of the three copies that ever saw the light of day, and we’re grateful that they only made that many. Arguably one of the ugliest takes ever on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the Mansory Cabrera at least stays true to the automaker’s christening scheme, as it was named after a Spanish breed of fighting bulls. And that’s where the good news ends, as despite sporting a proper name, it is too brash for its own good.
Compared to the real thing, this one has new front and rear fascias, complete with different headlights and a massive wing, swollen fenders, and aftermarket wheels. On previous Cabreras, they measured 9x20 inches at the front and 13x21 inches at the rear, hugged by 255/30 and 355/25 Pirelli P Zeros respectively, and it is likely that the ones equipping this blue copy are identical. It is also worth noting that most of the parts that seem black from afar were actually made of carbon fiber, as this is pretty much the go-to material for most tuning projects.
It was also replicated on the inside, where black is the dominating hue, contrasted by several blue elements visible on the seats, roof, door cards, and dashboard panel. The model’s new given name was also incorporated into the latter, in front of the passenger, and chances are that the floor mats also came from Mansory, even if they are not entirely visible in the pictures released by them.
A power boost is on the menu here too, with the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine being massaged to deliver 799 hp (810 ps/596 kW). The output and the 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) pumped out, enable the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.6 seconds. Ask Mansory how quick it is flat-out, and they’ll tell you that it can do 221 mph (355 kph), up from the standard car’s 217 mph (350 kph), which is two tenths of a second slower to sixty-two, and has 759-horsepower on tap.