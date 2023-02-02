Mansory Kryptos Wraith Has a Secret Twin in the Making, and It’s a True Shocker

When it comes to long-running, ultra-known aftermarket companies from the Los Angeles, California area, usually a couple of names come up among diehard enthusiasts.
They’re competitors, but also have the same kind of professional reputation and high-paying clients. If you think RDB LA and Moe Shalizi, think again. But if you dare to jump straight to Platinum Motorsport Group and Kim Kardashian, you are already halfway there. Only this time around the gray-wrapped build project goes to Tony from Texas, instead. Or should we say projects?
So, after a few weeks of missing in action, the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group, who pride themselves on being leaders in the customization area for decades, are back with yet another nifty vlog episode on their YouTube channel. They say that going MIA was not for a vacation or other relaxing stuff but rather they were “cooking” and even promise “a bunch of amazing episodes we will be dropping back-to-back.”
But for starters, let us get back to 2020 when Rolls-Royce unveiled the Wraith Kryptos special collection of just 50 two-door grand tourer examples and promised a secret code for the delight of their customers. Now, back to the present day, one of those very special units was transformed into a gray delight packing a full wrap transformation, the same unique blue color details, as well as brand-new, sportier 24-inch aftermarket black wheels.
Alas, what really makes it kind of unique are two things. First, the Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos is now rocking a full Mansory kit, complete with a replacement front bumper filled with exposed carbon fiber, Mansory side skirts, a trunk spoiler, and a full rear bumper, plus other cool stuff like the illuminated and turquoise-painted grille slats! Secondly, it turns out the owner wanted a sibling for his new Kryptos baby. And, of course, the Platinum guys were keen to oblige, as well.
As such, in addition to a 623-hp twin-turbo V12 ultra-luxury suicide doors grand tourer coupe dressed in gray with subtle turquoise accents, the posh owner will also have a Mercedes-AMG G 63 outfitted with the Brabus 800 Widestar kit! The latter is nowhere finished yet, as even though 80 to 90% of the exterior is already done, the big SUV still has the entire interior mostly stripped out of its components. That’s the kind of dedication and customization level they strive to achieve – a nice peek behind the scenes.
Anyway, back to the RDB and Platinum accolade, now I really need to ask everyone a simple question. Does anyone think these two outlets are diehard competitors, or has their trendsetting style become so ubiquitous you could easily mistake one for the other and never have any customization and personalization regrets?
