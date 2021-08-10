Having Nightmares? Check Out the Mansory Cabrera, and You Won’t Sleep Anymore

Remember the Mansory Cabrera Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that the controversial tuner presented last year? Well, for some reason, they decided that it deserves a new Facebook post – or three, to be more exact.
Limited to 3 copies worldwide, some of which are probably still up for grabs more than a year after its unveiling, though we didn’t find any listed on their official webpage, the Mansory Cabrera is an over-the-top take on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
The supercar came out in time to celebrate the tuner’s 30th anniversary, and is named after a Spanish breed of fighting bulls. It sports redesigned bodywork made of carbon fiber, new LED headlights, massive rear wing, and swollen fenders. At 9x20 and 13x21 inches front and rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 355/25 Pirelli P Zero tires respectively, the wheels are also new.
Inside, pretty much everything has been updated, with Mansory leaving their signature through the Alcantara upholstery, green accents, and carbon fiber applications. The Carbera name is proudly displayed on the dashboard, on the passenger’s side, and on the aftermarket floormats that feature the same colors applied to the rest of the cabin.
You know how some of Mansory’s projects are all-show with no extra-go? That’s not the case here, because they have tuned the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine to 810 PS (799 HP / 596 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque.
The stock power unit produces 770 PS (759 HP / 566 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft), rocketing the Italian supercar to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, and up to a top speed in excess of 350 kph (217 mph).
With the tuner’s help, the sprint time is said to have dropped to a very impressive 2.6 seconds, and top speed has increased to 355 kph (221 mph).
Mansory claims that the tuned supercar has an average fuel consumption of 20.2 l/100 km (11.6 mpg US), up from 18 l/100 km (13.1 mpg US).
The supercar came out in time to celebrate the tuner’s 30th anniversary, and is named after a Spanish breed of fighting bulls. It sports redesigned bodywork made of carbon fiber, new LED headlights, massive rear wing, and swollen fenders. At 9x20 and 13x21 inches front and rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 355/25 Pirelli P Zero tires respectively, the wheels are also new.
Inside, pretty much everything has been updated, with Mansory leaving their signature through the Alcantara upholstery, green accents, and carbon fiber applications. The Carbera name is proudly displayed on the dashboard, on the passenger’s side, and on the aftermarket floormats that feature the same colors applied to the rest of the cabin.
You know how some of Mansory’s projects are all-show with no extra-go? That’s not the case here, because they have tuned the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine to 810 PS (799 HP / 596 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque.
The stock power unit produces 770 PS (759 HP / 566 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft), rocketing the Italian supercar to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, and up to a top speed in excess of 350 kph (217 mph).
With the tuner’s help, the sprint time is said to have dropped to a very impressive 2.6 seconds, and top speed has increased to 355 kph (221 mph).
Mansory claims that the tuned supercar has an average fuel consumption of 20.2 l/100 km (11.6 mpg US), up from 18 l/100 km (13.1 mpg US).