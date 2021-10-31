Mansory Could Maim Your Bugatti Chiron, if You Had One

After some of their recent projects that we actually liked, Mansory is back to doing what it does best, namely ruining some of the finest vehicles ever made. Their official Facebook page reveals a few renderings of the Bugatti Chiron, which is now shown in three distinctive colors inside and out.
Named the Mansory Centuria by the controversial tuner, the Molsheim hypercar is depicted in dark red, gold, and white, contrasted by a few black features. All of them sport the same beefed-up body kits on the outside, with big side skirts, large air intakes, and rear wings, and sit on custom wheels that spin around the painted brake calipers.
Before moving on to the interiors, we’d recommend grabbing your sunglasses, because the white example, for instance, features a lot of blue suede. The high-end material was applied to the seats, center console, armrest, dashboard, steering wheel, and headliner, which also sports some white accents that were replicated on various parts. The Mansory branding can be seen on the headrests and the Centuria on the sides of the center console.
Looking basically like an ugly Christmas sweater, the cockpit of the red Chiron sports, well… red upholstery, with a few black accents, which covers most touchable surfaces. Surprisingly, the cabin of the gold example is the least flashy of the three, as it combines black suede with gold trim.
Power upgrades aren’t on the menu for the Chiron Centuria, so the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine still produces 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. This enables it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds. Top speed varies depending on the variant and speaking of which, Bugatti has recently announced that only the Pur Sport and Super Sport models are still up for grabs, with fewer than 40 build slots available in total.
Before moving on to the interiors, we’d recommend grabbing your sunglasses, because the white example, for instance, features a lot of blue suede. The high-end material was applied to the seats, center console, armrest, dashboard, steering wheel, and headliner, which also sports some white accents that were replicated on various parts. The Mansory branding can be seen on the headrests and the Centuria on the sides of the center console.
Looking basically like an ugly Christmas sweater, the cockpit of the red Chiron sports, well… red upholstery, with a few black accents, which covers most touchable surfaces. Surprisingly, the cabin of the gold example is the least flashy of the three, as it combines black suede with gold trim.
Power upgrades aren’t on the menu for the Chiron Centuria, so the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine still produces 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. This enables it to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds. Top speed varies depending on the variant and speaking of which, Bugatti has recently announced that only the Pur Sport and Super Sport models are still up for grabs, with fewer than 40 build slots available in total.