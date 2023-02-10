Should We Expect the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo to Adopt This Fresh GT-R Styling or Not?

Being a major fan of the Nissan Z series sometimes feels like a full-time ‘birth’ program that can take even more than the nine months humans usually need to usher in a new life.
So, this time I am not even going to discuss the humble yet sporty beginnings of the Z-car series, back when the original from late 1969 became known as the Nissan Fairlady Z at home in Japan and as the Datsun 240Z across international regions. And I am not even going to talk about the passage of no less than six generations until the arrival of the 2023 Nissan Z with its 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 mill, 400 ponies, and retro-flavored yet thoroughly modern looks.
Instead, let me remind everyone that Z enthusiasts have been suffering at the sight of every Toyota GR Supra – G29 BMW Z4 roadster analogy, drift, burnout, or quarter-mile pass since 2019. Meanwhile, Nissan was never in a hurry as it first confirmed a direct successor for the 370Z was in the works back in 2018. Then they had to wait until early 2020 for additional official hints, next to move to September that year to see the Nissan Z Proto Concept, and then again remain on their toes until finally, the production version hit New York City in the summer of 2021. But that was not the end of the waiting ordeal, as production only kicked off in the spring of last year and the first deliveries came during the summer.
Still, North American fans are luckier than Old Continent aficionados as at least they got the new Z whereas the latter are looking at the forbidden fruit. Anyway, one can only imagine the level of ever-growing expectations from the fan base once the rumor mill has moved to new ideas, and back in October, 2022 we got a report that a new Nissan GT-R version is due for the summer of 2023 alongside the mighty 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Well, the first half of the rumor turned out to be true, given the recent 2024 Nissan T-spec presentation alongside fresh updates across the board.
Now, of course, everyone is thinking about the Z Nismo – and whether or not it will adopt the refreshed GT-R Nismo cues. If your dream answer is yes, then no worries, we already have you covered thanks in big part to Ted Li, the virtual artist behind FLAT HAT 3D Studio and better known as flathat3d on social media, who has recently come up with his latest wishful thinking Nissan Z. As such, after a ‘Slantnose’ morphing that blended 240Z DNA with Porsche cues and a Nissan Z ‘T-spec,’ he is further exploring the potential connections with the mighty GT-R high-performance grand tourer with his ‘Nismo Concept Z.’ And it looks subtly cool, right?
