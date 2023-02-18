Chevrolet Impala SS Digitally Revived for MY2024 With R35 Nissan GT-R Taillights

The Impala nameplate and Super Sport performance trim level go a long way back. General Motors introduced the Impala in 1956 at the Motorama Show in the guise of a Corvette-inspired concept. This moniker would be applied to the Bel Air for model year 1958. Much later on, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit relegated this designation to a front-wheel-drive sedan.

8 photos Photo: The Sketch Monkey / edited by autoevolution