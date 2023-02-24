The Two-Door Mercedes-AMG G 63 Coupe Is Here: Meet Mansory's Gronos EVO C

Remember how some of you wished for Mercedes to launch a coupe version of the second-generation G-Class? Well, they haven’t, and they probably never will by the looks of it, but at least now you have an alternative, if you’re into unicorn-puked vehicles with exaggerated proportions.
Say hello to the Gronos Coupe EVO C, an exclusive take on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, signed by Mansory. It took the controversial tuner some one and a half years to complete the project, and it follows in the footsteps of the even-more-ridiculous Lamborghini Urus Coupe.
Everything started with the removal of the doors. Subsequently, Mansory moved the B pillars backwards, mounting the hinges on them for a suicide-opening design, and increased the length of the front doors. Then they gave it new front seats with a folding style to improve ingress and egress for those sitting at the back – you know what would have made it easier to climb in and out? That’s right, rear doors.
They haven’t drawn the line here, because instead of the stock bench that accommodates up to three bodies, Mansory installed two individual seats at the rear, which look very comfortable. They are separated by a full-length center console, and white is the dominating color on the inside. Fine leather upholstery, with quilted pattern, piping and various other accents in gold, and the tuner’s logo visible on certain parts are other highlights. The carpets and floor mats are exclusive to it too, and the cargo area sports a similar look to the rest of the cabin.
On the outside, it mixes different shades of gold, green, and black, and features an aftermarket widebody kit, with all sorts of attachments at the front, sides, and rear. The fenders are much wider, there is a new vented hood in place too, yellow LED lights on the roof, a spoiler towards the rear, and some other add-ons, some of which have a forged carbon look. The new 24-inch wheels at the front and rear were wrapped in 295/30 tires.
Performance has been boosted as well, with Mansory stating that the Gronos EVO C takes just 3.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), with the top speed capped at 155 mph (250 kph). The bi-turbo V8 has been massaged to develop 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque, and 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW). The stock AMG G 63 is more than 1 second slower, and will run out of breath at 137 mph (220 kph), aided by its 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) and 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW).
Production of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gronos EVO C will be capped at eight copies for “hand-picked customers,” Mansory says, each one will be unique, sporting different color combinations.
Everything started with the removal of the doors. Subsequently, Mansory moved the B pillars backwards, mounting the hinges on them for a suicide-opening design, and increased the length of the front doors. Then they gave it new front seats with a folding style to improve ingress and egress for those sitting at the back – you know what would have made it easier to climb in and out? That’s right, rear doors.
They haven’t drawn the line here, because instead of the stock bench that accommodates up to three bodies, Mansory installed two individual seats at the rear, which look very comfortable. They are separated by a full-length center console, and white is the dominating color on the inside. Fine leather upholstery, with quilted pattern, piping and various other accents in gold, and the tuner’s logo visible on certain parts are other highlights. The carpets and floor mats are exclusive to it too, and the cargo area sports a similar look to the rest of the cabin.
On the outside, it mixes different shades of gold, green, and black, and features an aftermarket widebody kit, with all sorts of attachments at the front, sides, and rear. The fenders are much wider, there is a new vented hood in place too, yellow LED lights on the roof, a spoiler towards the rear, and some other add-ons, some of which have a forged carbon look. The new 24-inch wheels at the front and rear were wrapped in 295/30 tires.
Performance has been boosted as well, with Mansory stating that the Gronos EVO C takes just 3.3 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph), with the top speed capped at 155 mph (250 kph). The bi-turbo V8 has been massaged to develop 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque, and 887 hp (900 ps/662 kW). The stock AMG G 63 is more than 1 second slower, and will run out of breath at 137 mph (220 kph), aided by its 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) and 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW).
Production of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gronos EVO C will be capped at eight copies for “hand-picked customers,” Mansory says, each one will be unique, sporting different color combinations.