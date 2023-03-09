This Gorgeous Triple-Slide Truck Camper Will Keep Your Family Comfortable on the Road

Camper vans and truck campers are currently some of the most in-demand categories in the US when it comes to RVing. Looking to capitalize on this booming popularity, Idaho-based Rugged Mountain Custom RV has taken the wraps off a gorgeous triple-slide flatbed truck camper called Denali 3S.
Touted as a versatile camping solution that has been designed with families in mind, the new Denali 3S flatbed camper can be used for a wide variety of camping trips and outdoor adventures. It is also a suitable solution for people who have outdoorsy hobbies like fishing, snowmobiling, mountain climbing, or age-old hiking and need lots of space to spread out in their home away from home.
Rugged Mountain Custom RV is a family owned and operated business, and its co-owners Jesse and Anca Collinsworth say they came up with the design for the Denali 3S after coming to the conclusion that none of the available triple slides on the market fit their needs in terms of space, utility, and storage for traveling with two children.
The flatbed truck camper measures 20.5 feet (6.2 meters) in length with 6.6 feet (2 meters) of interior height and features three slide-out sections that extend the livable space inside. It includes a mid-bath, a center kitchen island, a sofa-slide, a dinette, sleeping spaces, and even a fireplace, among others. There is even a storage area beneath the living space that measures 12.9 feet (nearly 4 meters) and has a 4-foot (1.2-meter) pull-out drawer.
camper model fits on several long-bed truck models, including the Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD, Ford F-550, and Ram 5500. It is ready for year-round living thanks to spray foam insulation and a heated basement and boasts a wooden frame, high gloss exterior finish, push-out acrylic windows, and a PVC roof.
The interior is bright and open, and the acrylic windows might have some merit in this, as they give more light and make a truck camper feel more open. Featuring a modern design with a black and white color palette combined with some brown accents thrown in the mix, the inside of the truck camper is as beautiful as it is functional.
The slide-out sections are meant to provide even more living space inside. One of the expandable areas extends the kitchen by seven feet, while a second one measures six feet and houses the face-to-face dinette with convertible RecPro benches. The third slide-out is a five-foot segment at the rear and perfectly fits a jackknife sofa. Each slide-out comes standard with overhead cabinetry for the owners' storage needs, while the dinette slide can also be equipped with drop-down bunk beds.
When it comes to the sleeping arrangements, the main bedroom space is toward the front in the overcab. A set of rounded steps lead to it. The optional bunk beds will add even more sleeping space for guests or kids.
The bathroom is spacious enough to fit the essentials, including a standing shower, a small sink with vanity and an overhead cabinet with mirror, and a toilet.
It's worth noting that the bathroom and the bunk beds are accessible even without extending the sliders, which is an important aspect when traveling with little children.
For air conditioning and heating, there is a 120-volt electric mini split unit on the roof. Additionally, the electric fireplace gives off 1,400 watts of heat.
Regardless of what your plans are for your next adventure, the Denali 3S truck camper would be a great companion to keep your whole family comfortable on the road. With its modern and well kitted-out kitchen, cozy dinette, comfortable bedroom, and spacious dry bathroom all in one place, all you have to worry about is creating beautiful memories.
The Rugged Mountain Denali 3S starts at $74,900 for the base model. When equipped with all the options, the price spikes to $125,000, but it's all worth it considering everything it has to offer. The camper is available for pre-order, so if you liked what you've seen, hurry up because they have a limited number of build slots.
Rugged Mountain Custom RV is a family owned and operated business, and its co-owners Jesse and Anca Collinsworth say they came up with the design for the Denali 3S after coming to the conclusion that none of the available triple slides on the market fit their needs in terms of space, utility, and storage for traveling with two children.
The flatbed truck camper measures 20.5 feet (6.2 meters) in length with 6.6 feet (2 meters) of interior height and features three slide-out sections that extend the livable space inside. It includes a mid-bath, a center kitchen island, a sofa-slide, a dinette, sleeping spaces, and even a fireplace, among others. There is even a storage area beneath the living space that measures 12.9 feet (nearly 4 meters) and has a 4-foot (1.2-meter) pull-out drawer.
camper model fits on several long-bed truck models, including the Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD, Ford F-550, and Ram 5500. It is ready for year-round living thanks to spray foam insulation and a heated basement and boasts a wooden frame, high gloss exterior finish, push-out acrylic windows, and a PVC roof.
The interior is bright and open, and the acrylic windows might have some merit in this, as they give more light and make a truck camper feel more open. Featuring a modern design with a black and white color palette combined with some brown accents thrown in the mix, the inside of the truck camper is as beautiful as it is functional.
The slide-out sections are meant to provide even more living space inside. One of the expandable areas extends the kitchen by seven feet, while a second one measures six feet and houses the face-to-face dinette with convertible RecPro benches. The third slide-out is a five-foot segment at the rear and perfectly fits a jackknife sofa. Each slide-out comes standard with overhead cabinetry for the owners' storage needs, while the dinette slide can also be equipped with drop-down bunk beds.
When it comes to the sleeping arrangements, the main bedroom space is toward the front in the overcab. A set of rounded steps lead to it. The optional bunk beds will add even more sleeping space for guests or kids.
The bathroom is spacious enough to fit the essentials, including a standing shower, a small sink with vanity and an overhead cabinet with mirror, and a toilet.
It's worth noting that the bathroom and the bunk beds are accessible even without extending the sliders, which is an important aspect when traveling with little children.
For air conditioning and heating, there is a 120-volt electric mini split unit on the roof. Additionally, the electric fireplace gives off 1,400 watts of heat.
Regardless of what your plans are for your next adventure, the Denali 3S truck camper would be a great companion to keep your whole family comfortable on the road. With its modern and well kitted-out kitchen, cozy dinette, comfortable bedroom, and spacious dry bathroom all in one place, all you have to worry about is creating beautiful memories.
The Rugged Mountain Denali 3S starts at $74,900 for the base model. When equipped with all the options, the price spikes to $125,000, but it's all worth it considering everything it has to offer. The camper is available for pre-order, so if you liked what you've seen, hurry up because they have a limited number of build slots.