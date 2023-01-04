Tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 Will Give You a Minty Breath Just From Looking at It

While some car manufacturers have started the new year by announcing minor updates to their lineups and the death of certain models (ahem, the Mitsubishi Mirage), tuners have been busy with all sorts of projects, including the pictured Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Last time we wrote about a minty ride it was a rendered BMW X7 signed by Mansory, and the pictured G-Wagen, in the range-topping flavor, came from Carlex Design. The company has gone all-in on it, when it comes to the lively hue anyway, as it looks ready to clear your stuffy nose just by sitting too close to it.
Named the Gold&Mint Edition, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 has a new exterior paint finish, as well as a carbon fiber grille, and spare wheel cover made of the same lightweight material. The 23-inch wheels also came from the tuner, and they round off the modifications on the outside. That’s right, you won’t find any crazy body kits when it comes to this specific super 4x4.
Sporting an identical hue on the inside too, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 has new leather upholstery wrapped around the seats, dashboard panel, door cards, center console, steering wheel, and other parts of the interior. The pillars, headliner, and sun visors have the same minty look, albeit in Alcantara.
Turning your AMG G-Wagen into the Gold&Mint Edition means parting ways with it for approximately one month. Upon request, Carlex Design can provide a door-to-door service too. So, how much do you think the conversion costs? Well, that would be as much as a very nice copy of the previous-generation G-Class. In the few details released, Carlex says that the bundle will set you back €51,300 (equal to $54,325) on the right side of the pond, and that’s before tax.
You might be wondering about the power level, and since the tuner hasn’t said anything about it in the very short press release accompanying the pictures shared in the gallery above, we are going to assume that it has remained stock under the hood. But that’s alright, because even without any modifications, the latest-gen G 63 is a force to be reckoned with in a straight line sprint, and won’t embarrass itself on a twisty road either, as long as you don’t forget that it is shaped like a brick, and weighs as much as a small house.
From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), an unmolested copy of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 takes 4.5 seconds, and flat-out, it will do 137 mph (220 kph). Power is supplied by a 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging, in case you forgot, which is capable of pushing out 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque.
