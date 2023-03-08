The Lamborghini Urus Will Inevitably Go Electric, PHEV Option Imminent

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is no stranger to electrification. Remember the plug-in hybrid Asterion LPI 910-4 concept? Its three-motor layout served as inspiration for the soon-to-be-revealed replacement of the Aventador, three motors that will assist a free-breathing V12 that’s much obliged to reach 9,500 rpm.
The Italian automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese didn’t really have a choice in electrifying its flagship supercar. Emission regulations are one thing, but everyone and their dog is embracing hybrid assistance to lower emissions and to extract more performance, especially in a straight line where the instant torque of an electric drive unit makes a world of difference in an e-AWD vehicle.
Scheduled to arrive by 2025, the successor of the Huracan is under development with a plug-in hybrid system joining the internal combustion engine. Rather than Lamborghini’s trademark naturally-aspirated V10, a twin-turbocharged V8 that’s rumored with a redline of 10,000 revolutions per minute is the most likely culprit.
The mystery engine in the “baby Lambo” isn’t related to the Porsche-developed unit in the Urus, or so hearsay suggests. The spinny lads are said to kick in at 7,000 revolutions per minute, which is a bit strange considering that low-down torque is preferred in a turbo’d vehicle.
Between the flagship’s reveal and the rollout of the redesigned entry-level supercar, Lamborghini will electrify its best-selling model with a plug-in hybrid system. The Urus PHEV – or whatever you want to call it – will be revealed this year for the 2024 model year.
Road & Track had a nice chat with big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann during a media preview of the Aventador’s heir apparent, in which the chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. confirmed that an electric utility vehicle will arrive sometime in 2029. The second-generation Urus won’t be the only full-electric model in the Italian automaker’s lineup because an electric 2+2 gran turismo will be introduced in 2028.
The company’s first series-production electric model is best considered a modern-day Espada rather than a Bentley Continental GT with a wedge-shaped makeover and Raging Bull insignias both inside and out. Lamborghini may also jack up the ground clearance of said grand tourer to blur the line between GT and SUV, the same trick employed by Ferrari for the Purosangue.
Whatever the future holds for this zero-emission revival of the hideously underrated Espada, the writing is pretty clear on the wall. After the successors of the Aventador and Huracan reach the bitter end of their production life cycle, both are very likely to get electric replacements.
When everyone from low-cost Romanian automaker Dacia to the best name in the biz goes electric, the biggest challenge for every automaker out there will be to differentiate their products. As of February 2023, it’s easy to choose between the NA V12-engined Purosangue and TT V8-engined and soon-to-be-PHEV Urus. But in a few short years, both companies will have to be very creative in differentiating their EVs in such a way that the public actually cares about said differentiation.
Scheduled to arrive by 2025, the successor of the Huracan is under development with a plug-in hybrid system joining the internal combustion engine. Rather than Lamborghini’s trademark naturally-aspirated V10, a twin-turbocharged V8 that’s rumored with a redline of 10,000 revolutions per minute is the most likely culprit.
The mystery engine in the “baby Lambo” isn’t related to the Porsche-developed unit in the Urus, or so hearsay suggests. The spinny lads are said to kick in at 7,000 revolutions per minute, which is a bit strange considering that low-down torque is preferred in a turbo’d vehicle.
Between the flagship’s reveal and the rollout of the redesigned entry-level supercar, Lamborghini will electrify its best-selling model with a plug-in hybrid system. The Urus PHEV – or whatever you want to call it – will be revealed this year for the 2024 model year.
Road & Track had a nice chat with big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann during a media preview of the Aventador’s heir apparent, in which the chief executive officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. confirmed that an electric utility vehicle will arrive sometime in 2029. The second-generation Urus won’t be the only full-electric model in the Italian automaker’s lineup because an electric 2+2 gran turismo will be introduced in 2028.
The company’s first series-production electric model is best considered a modern-day Espada rather than a Bentley Continental GT with a wedge-shaped makeover and Raging Bull insignias both inside and out. Lamborghini may also jack up the ground clearance of said grand tourer to blur the line between GT and SUV, the same trick employed by Ferrari for the Purosangue.
Whatever the future holds for this zero-emission revival of the hideously underrated Espada, the writing is pretty clear on the wall. After the successors of the Aventador and Huracan reach the bitter end of their production life cycle, both are very likely to get electric replacements.
When everyone from low-cost Romanian automaker Dacia to the best name in the biz goes electric, the biggest challenge for every automaker out there will be to differentiate their products. As of February 2023, it’s easy to choose between the NA V12-engined Purosangue and TT V8-engined and soon-to-be-PHEV Urus. But in a few short years, both companies will have to be very creative in differentiating their EVs in such a way that the public actually cares about said differentiation.