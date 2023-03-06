Lamborghini’s New V12 Supercar Will Make 2023 Milan Design Week Appearance

An unassuming press release about a snooze-inducing topic hides a very interesting piece of information for Lamborghini enthusiasts. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese previously confirmed that its Aventador-replacing supercar will premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Now, the Italian automaker has also confirmed that the yet-to-be-named flagship will be displayed during the 2023 Milan Design Week in April.
Scheduled to premiere by month’s end in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the plug-in hybrid V12 land missile is heading to the 2023 Milan Design Week to be presented to special guests who can’t be bothered by the world premiere. It’s going to be joined by a selection of cars beautified with special anniversary liveries, and chances are that the newcomer will get a special edition as well.
2023 marks the 60th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., the Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker born out of spite. Ferruccio Lamborghini dared criticize Enzo Ferrari’s sporty gran turismos, with Il Commendatore dismissing Ferruccio as nothing more than a wealthy industrialist with limited car knowledge.
Following the Great Walkout of 1961, iconic automotive engineer Giotto Bizzarrini was hired by Ferruccio Lamborghini to design a V12 that would make Enzo blush in awe. Updated from the original displacement of 3.5 liters to a whopping 6.5 in the Murcielago and Murcielago-based special editions, Lamborghini’s first production engine would be discontinued in favor of the L539 developed specifically for the incredible-sounding Aventador. Recently discontinued, the L539 will be succeeded by a clean-sheet design believed to feature either direct fuel injection or direct and port injection.
Rather than a jerky automated manual that’s extremely unpleasant to use in low-speed scenarios, the heir apparent will employ a dual-clutch transmission. Not only will it feel better on upshifts and downshifts, but also shift quicker than the ISR (independent shifting rod) single-clutch gearbox of the long-running Aventador.
Expected to be supplied by Dana Graziano, which makes the DL800 seven-speed transaxle found in the Lamborghini Huracan and Audi R8, the new tranny and similarly new engine will be joined by a pair of electric motors. Lamborghini hasn’t confirmed the dual-motor setup, but our spy photographers did. Ferrari may have bettered its rival with one more electric motor for the SF90 series, but still, the SF90 uses a twin-turbo V8 compared to Lamborghini’s naturally-aspirated V12.
The Italian automaker’s first plug-in hybrid production car is also expected to be Lamborghini’s first car to crack the 1,000-horsepower mark. A free-breathing V12 and two electric motors powered by a center tunnel-mounted battery is the perfect recipe for 1,000 horsepower, be it metric or mechanical. For reference, the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider crank out 1,000 ps (986 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque at 6,000 rpm.
Recently spied flaunting a rear air brake and flying buttresses, the what’s-it-called supercar won’t be Lamborghini’s only plug-in hybrid. The Urus will receive a PHEV option in the nearest of futures, with said plug-in hybrid system based around a twin-turbo V8.
