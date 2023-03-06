Lamborghini’s New V12 Supercar Will Make 2023 Milan Design Week Appearance

An unassuming press release about a snooze-inducing topic hides a very interesting piece of information for Lamborghini enthusiasts. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese previously confirmed that its Aventador-replacing supercar will premiere sometime in the first quarter of 2023. Now, the Italian automaker has also confirmed that the yet-to-be-named flagship will be displayed during the 2023 Milan Design Week in April.

