Novitec Gets Technical on the Lamborghini Huracan, Ignores the V10 Engine, Though

Having taken on some of the hottest vehicles known to man, Novitec has now added another blue-blooded exotic supercar to its portfolio: the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.
An absolute jewel when it comes to driving credentials, the Huracan Tecnica didn’t really need any aftermarket wizardry in order to stand out more. But that hasn’t stopped the said tuner from giving it a makeover inside and out and some key upgrades beneath the skin.
Starting in the aero department, Novitec mentions the new trunk lid up front, which can be ordered in naked carbon for extra visual effect. The rocker panels are also new, and these too can be had in naked carbon. Completing the otherwise restrained visual makeover are the mirror caps that were made of the same lightweight material.
Said to have been “tailored precisely to the available space under the arches,” the wheels measure 9x20 inches at the front and 12.5x21 inches at the rear, and they were wrapped in 245/30 and 325/25 ultra-grippy tires respectively. Made by Vossen, the alloys are available in one of 72 colors, either with the conventional five-bolt pattern or with center-locking for a more racy feel.
With Novitec’s sport springs, the Huracan Tecnica sits around 35 mm (1.4 in) closer to the asphalt. As an alternative, it can be equipped with a coilover suspension developed in partnership with KW. The latter option features 14 selective settings for various scenarios, and it too allows the lowering of the body by up to 35 mm (1.4 in).
Enhancing the soundtrack produced by the fabulous 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine is the new exhaust system. Made from stainless steel or INCONEL, which is a material used in Formula 1, it is available with or without active sound management. Thermal insulation is included to reduce the temperatures in the engine bay and to optimize performance and durability. 999 fine-gold plating is available for the INCONEL variant, and the exhaust systems can be combined with the hexagonal tailpipes of the car.
Owners of the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica have new leather and Alcantara upholstery to choose from, should they want such an upgrade. Novitec offers the upholstery in a variety of colors for more personalization. The pictured car sports a combination of black and red leather, with the former being the dominating hue.
There is no icing on the cake here, because the exhaust system is the only upgrade when it comes to the V10. Thus, you are looking at a small bump in power courtesy of the aforementioned mod. Without any outside intervention, the supercar’s engine produces 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW), and it is good for 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. An unmolested example will take 3.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest. Flat-out, it will do 202 mph (325 kph).
