Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on Custom Wheels Is the Stuff of Blue-Collar Dreams

While Dodge keeps milking the aging Challenger, they have a new muscle car in the making, and all signs point towards an electric powertrain. Actually, make that official signs, because they have offered a glimpse of it with the stunning Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
This means that no matter how much some enthusiasts would want a V8-powered pure-bred muscle car in their lives in the future, they will have to turn to the used car market. We reckon that by then, the price of Shelbys, ZL1s, and Hellcats will have skyrocketed, not that they’re affordable today, as a nice copy, with barely any miles on the clock, will set you back a small fortune.
But that’s a story for another time, as right now, we have to focus on the pictured Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, which looks showroom-fresh. Mind you, it’s not looking for a new home, as the only reason it made its debut on the World Wide Web was to put the spotlight on its new running shoes. The wheels are the highlight of this car, should you ask Vossen about it, because they’re the company that made them.
A short caption accompanying the social media post reveals that we’re dealing with the EVO-5R. This set comes in a variety of diameters, from 19 to 24 inches, with respective widths measuring between 8.5 and 13 inches. The alloys have a monoblock design, and a multi-spoke pattern and they can be finished in one of the 48 colors available, either matching or contrasting the exterior hue of numerous cars. And speaking of that, you have to know that other rides rock these wheels, from the Tesla Model S and Porsche 911 to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW X5, and another Dodge, the Challenger’s four-door sibling.
Thus, if exclusivity is something that you pay attention to when ordering new alloys, then this set is probably not for you. On top of that, they are not exactly a bargain either, with a starting price of $2,400 per each wheel, in the smallest offering, before factoring in the tires. For the 24-inch ones, you are looking at $2,900, or $11,600 for the entire set, bar the rubber that’s bound to set you back even more Benjamins. Vossen lists the billet sport center caps and valve stem caps as wheel accessories, and they have some license plate frames on their shelves as well.
Does this blacked-out Hellcat remind you of something similar that also rocked new wheels? Well, then you may have read about that devilish Dodge Challenger SRT Demon that we covered last week. That one came with a pair of Forgiatos on its feet, sporting a concave shape, and if were to pick between the two, it’s obvious which one would get our vote (and likely yours, too), isn’t it?
