Gran Turismo's February Update Is the Perfect Excuse to Get Back Behind the Wheel

Fresh from winning its second Game of the Year award, Gran Turismo 7 is far from resting on its well-deserved laurels. The 2023 February update just hit a couple of days ago and is nothing short of an elegant banger. Timeless classics have been introduced to the already enchanting roster, along with a new Vision model created by Italdesign. So if you haven't played GT7 for a while, then maybe this is the perfect excuse to jump back behind the wheel.

21 photos Photo: Gran Turismo website