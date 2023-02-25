Gran Turismo's February Update Is the Perfect Excuse to Get Back Behind the Wheel

Fresh from winning its second Game of the Year award, Gran Turismo 7 is far from resting on its well-deserved laurels. The 2023 February update just hit a couple of days ago and is nothing short of an elegant banger. Timeless classics have been introduced to the already enchanting roster, along with a new Vision model created by Italdesign. So if you haven't played GT7 for a while, then maybe this is the perfect excuse to jump back behind the wheel.
The 1970 Citroen DS 21 Pallas is the first from the legendary list, and the graphics on this thing look superb. To say Citroen knew what they were doing with this model would be a bit of an understatement. During the 1965 Paris Motor Show, this baby managed to score 12,000 orders on its first day alone, but by the end of the 10-day event, that number skyrocketed to an astounding 80,000 units ordered.
These superb DS 21 models were made only from '68 until '75, and they came packing a 2.2-liter engine that could produce 101 hp (102 ps), 107 hp (108 ps), and 125 hp (127 ps), depending on the options. Overall, this thing was so impressive for its time that it came in third place for the "Car of the Century" title, only behind the VW Beetle and the famous Ford T.
The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) also comes alive in GT7, with great-looking graphics, I might add. Compared to the standard 911 model of that time, the RS had lighter bodywork all around, including elements like the trunk lid, roof panel, rear quarter panels, and external door panels.
This RWD beauty was equipped with a 2.7-liter engine that had the bragging rights for 207 hp (210 ps) with 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque, and it could get from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Its top speed reportedly was 152 mph (245 kph).
In the corresponding Cafe in-game section, you will find that the Extra Menu No. 17: Collection: Porsche 911 Carrera RS (Collector Level 39) has also been added.
The fictional vehicle is powered by a V10 and has an electric motor hybrid system. Its first mode of driving is "Street," which is logically better suited for the track, but it also has an off-road mode with a higher ride height and bigger tires, so you can play with it in the dirt.
update has to offer. When you hit Collector Level 15, you will unlock the "Grand Valley - Highway 1" track in the Americas section.
Also included in the World Circuits are the World Touring Car 600, the Gr.1 Prototype Series, American Sunday Cup 600, the Japanese Clubman Cup 550, and the historic Sports Car Masters. If you can't see some of them, it means you haven't yet gotten to the required Menu Book number, so just keep playing until they show up.
In Garage mode, when you fiddle around with your most prized possessions, you will discover that the DualSense controller is more "alive," if I may. Every time you will change cars here, you'll hear the engine startup sound coming from the controller and feel an appropriate haptic vibration.
Things like this make you wonder why they didn't think of that during production. In any case, big picture-wise, this is kind of it for the February update.
