It Looks Like Americans Sure Love Lamborghini More Than the Rest of the World Does

Fancy words like "exclusive grand re-opening events" were heavily thrown around by Automobili Lamborghini recently, meant to celebrate the fact that the largest number of sold Lamborghinis from 2022 were on U.S. soil. To mark the momentous and pristine occasion, the Italian car manufacturer decided to host a couple of dealership redesign soirées. These exclusive events took place at the Westlake and Broward showrooms in Los Angeles, and Florida respectively.

17 photos