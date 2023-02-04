It Looks Like Americans Sure Love Lamborghini More Than the Rest of the World Does

Fancy words like "exclusive grand re-opening events" were heavily thrown around by Automobili Lamborghini recently, meant to celebrate the fact that the largest number of sold Lamborghinis from 2022 were on U.S. soil. To mark the momentous and pristine occasion, the Italian car manufacturer decided to host a couple of dealership redesign soirées. These exclusive events took place at the Westlake and Broward showrooms in Los Angeles, and Florida respectively.
While the Lamborghini Broward dealership hosted high society attendees from southern Florida, the Westlake location had a higher number of clinking expensive champagne glasses, with people hailing not only from northern L.A., but from the Malibu and Santa Barbara communities as well.
The re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was meant to show people a glimpse into the company's design vision for the future. But aside from applying a literal new coat of place to the joint, the spokespeople attending these showroom galas also flaunted their sales figures. Which is not to say it wasn't warranted.
As it turns out, the United States is still the largest market in the world for Lamborghini, and by the end of 2022, 2,721 models found a home there. That number also reflects a 10% increase compared to the previous year. As a surprise to no one, California came at the top of the list, with 25% of sales. The state was followed by Florida, with a score of 19%.
This increasing success wasn't due to the company's stagnation policies or resting on its laurels philosophy. That's why, for 2023, their "attack plan" to boost these "rookie numbers" even higher, involves the Super SUV Urus S and Performante versions, the Huracan Tecnica and STO, along with their latest all-terrain addition, the Huracan Sterrato.
The 2023 Urus S and Performante both have a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that outputs 657 horsepower (666 ps) with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The S variant is estimated to cost around $230,000.
The Performante has some fancier bells and whistles like steel springs instead of air springs, Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and carbon-fiber panels that make it a bit lighter than the Urus S, which raises the price to roughly $261,000.
The Huracan Tecnica boasts a 5.2-liter V10 that delivers 632 hp (640 ps) with 418 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque. Its estimated price is rated at $245,000. Its bigger and better brother, the Huracan STO rocks a V10 as well, but it's much meaner on the tarmac, coming on top in every situation. The word on the street for this bad boy is that it costs $335,000, a whopping $90,000 more than the Tecnica.
Lastly, the all-terrain Sterrato, which isn't out yet, is estimated to run you $270,000. It will rock a detuned version of the 5.2-liter V10 that's expected to deliver 602 hp (610 ps) with 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque.
This roaring lineup sure seems to be a solid one for 2023. At the same time, this is also the year when Lamborghini will begin their transition into an electrified future.
