Electric Lamborghini Supercar Won't Happen Anytime Soon, Four-Seat EV Coupe Due 2028

Back in the olden days, when Ferruccio was running the show, Lamborghini had one powerplant in the form of the Giotto Bizzarrini-designed V12. It was produced between 1963 and 2010, its final application being the 661-hp Murcielago LP 670–4 SuperVeloce.
At the dawn of the 1970s, when Ferruccio started running into financial difficulties, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese launched a 90-degree V8 that you might know from the Urraco, Silhouette, and Jalpa. Lamborghini wouldn’t develop a new engine until the Gallardo entered the scene with a high-revving V10. Bankrolled with Volkswagen money, said engine would be shared with the Audi R8. It continues to be produced today, although its days are numbered because the R8’s future is probably electric and the Huracan’s replacement may get a twin-turbocharged V8.
Speaking of the heir apparent of the Huracan, it’s been confirmed with plug-in assistance. Lamborghini will first reveal the plug-in successor of the Aventador with a clean-sheet V12 rather than the Aventador’s lump, and the Urus will soon receive a plug-in V8 powertrain as well. Never before had Lamborghini been more successful than in 2022, with 2023 promising to be a record-breaking year as well. But alas, Lamborghini can’t roll out a fourth model for the time being over a couple of reasons.
First and foremost, battery tech simply isn’t good enough for the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Speaking to Motor1, chief technical officer Rouven Mohr made it clear that current battery and electric vehicle tech isn’t feasible in a hi-po vehicle. Think supercar and hypercar levels of performance rather than a sporty grand tourer. That’s why Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle won’t come in the form of a midship, but a two-door coupe with seating for four. Think Taycan and e-tron GT minus two doors.
It will be a slow burn, though. Best described as the long-awaited successor of the hideously underrated Espada, the yet-to-be-named electric grand tourer would perfectly complement Lamborghini’s current lineup. The Italian automaker has an entry-level supercar, a flagship supercar, and the mandatory sport utility vehicle. A luxury-oriented gran turismo with the right styling and performance characteristics to be worthy of the Lamborghini Taurus logo is the right call by all accounts. Being a user-oriented vehicle rather than a white-knuckle ride will also bring new customers to the brand, which is close to cracking 10k annual deliveries.
Speaking to the cited publication, chief technical officer Mohr also stressed that Lamborghini customers expect something outstanding rather than a similar execution to what one may find in other automakers. Given the advancements that will occur through 2028 when the newcomer enters production, the E-spada or whatever it will be called is certain to stand out from the crowd, including from the Taycan’s and e-tron GT’s successors.
