This Verde Shock Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica May Be the Boldest Spec Yet

Penned by the same guy who designed the pre-facelift Performante, the Tecnica premiered in April 2022 for the 2023 model year is the inbetweener that bridges the gap between the rear-drive Huracan and track-focused Super Trofeo Omologato. Although it’s the same width and height as the Huracan EVO RWD, this variant of the V10-engined supercar measures 2.4 additional inches (6.1 centimeters) in overall length.
The high-revving V10 mirrors the STO’s power and torque ratings, and its aerodynamic trickery helps the Tecnica generate 35 percent more downforce while also reducing drag by 20 percent compared to the Huracan EVO RWD. It further stands out with the help of Vision GT-inspired wheels mounted with high-performance tires from Bridgestone.
The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese offers way too many customization options to list here, but carparazzo Varryx saw what he describes as the boldest spec yet at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy. As if the Tecnica wasn’t wild enough, the green paintwork and black contrasting panels add to the visual drama. “Tasteful” wouldn’t be the right word to describe a look-at-me supercar with a shouty engine, but still, we’re not dealing with an I-have-more-money-than-taste supercar either.
Green isn’t the first choice that comes to mind when configuring a midship thriller. But more importantly, spending extra on the Tecnica over the Huracan EVO RWD is money well spent because it’s a poignantly versatile machine that won’t make your back hurt if you want to daily it.
It walks that fine line between dime-a-dozen supercar and that breed of super sports cars that take themselves too seriously to be enjoyed in the real world. Think of it as the Porsche 911 GTS of the Huracan lineup. Rear-wheel drive, rather than all-wheel drive, the Tecnica isn’t cheap. When it launched stateside, the Italian automaker wanted approximately $240k, compared to around $210k for the coupe-bodied Huracan EVO RWD.
Looking at the big picture, it’s a small price to pay given the rarity of the Tecnica and what’s next for Lamborghini’s entry-level supercar. In case you haven’t heard already, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese has confirmed more than 6 yet less than 12 cylinders. Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr didn’t give the exact number of cylinders because there’s bad news on the horizon. Word has it that a twin-turbo V8 will replace the free-breathing V10, a 4.0-liter V8 reportedly capable of 10,000 revs.
As for the very bad news – at least from a purist’s perspective – that would be plug-in assistance. Mohr confirmed the plug-in side of the powertrain, while adding that the engine will be bespoke for Lamborghini. Why bespoke? That’s because the Huracan-twinned Audi R8 won’t receive a combustion-engined successor. Even though its future is uncertain for the time being, chances are that an electric R8 will eventually happen.
The plug-in V8 replacement of the Huracan will be joined by a plug-in replacement for the Aventador, confirmed to boast a naturally-aspirated V12. The Urus will soon receive a plug-in powertrain as well. Further into the future, a 2+2 grand tourer will be added to the stable as Lamborghini’s first all-electric vehicle. Think of it as a modern-day electric Espada.
