In Case of an Apocalypse, Drive Through the Garage Door With This Brabus G 63 AMG 6x6

The second generation Mercedes G-Class may be cool and all, with the two hot versions signed by AMG. You have the regular G 63 and the menacing G 63 4x4 Squared, which can put hair on the chest of little girls should they happen to touch the steering wheel. But no matter how hard they try to quench the thirst of off-roading enthusiasts, they pale in comparison to the 6x6 model, which was based on the previous iteration.
Almost ten years have passed since Mercedes announced that they would put the G 63 AMG 6x6 into production, and about the same since they dropped the first official information about it. The model was built in limited numbers between 2013 and 2015, at Magna Steyr, in Austria, and even back then it was eye-watering expensive. Pricing used to kick off at over half a million dollars, and shortly after the first owners got their hands on theirs, it skyrocketed to new levels on the used car market. In other words, examples carrying seven-digit price tags soon became the norm.
Chances are if you encounter one on the road, you will know it’s coming from a mile away. It is much bigger than the regular G-Wagen, and the 6x6 part in its name stands for six-wheel drive, because it has three axles spinning six wheels. The Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 measures 5,875 mm (231.3 in) from bumper to bumper, is 2,110 mm (83.1 in) wide and 2,210 mm (87 in) tall. That is 1,120 mm (44 in) longer than the normal previous-gen G-Class, 285 mm (11.2 in) wider, and 280 mm (11 in) taller. Moreover, the monstrous machine was offered with a big open bed behind the passenger compartment, so a dual-cab pickup truck is the definition we’re looking for here.
Portal axles were included, and the vehicle has five differential locks, tire-pressure control system, low-range ratio in the transfer case, and massive tires. It tips the scales at almost four tons (~8,800 lb), and it has two fuel tanks, with a total capacity of 159 liters (42 gallons). On top of these, it has big fender flares and a few other bits and bobs further separating it from the older G 63 AMG. Hop inside, and you will see fine leather upholstery and Alcantara wrapped around most touchable surfaces, as well as the occasional carbon fiber trim. It can seat four in total comfort on the individual seats, which feature heating and ventilation, and it comes with all the bells and whistles that one can expect from a rather old vehicle, which remained pretty much the same over the decades until the second generation arrived in 2018.
G 63 AMG 6x6 came with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8. The engine produces 544 ps (536 hp/400 kW) and 761 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque, with everything transferred to the six wheels via the seven-speed automatic transmission. The acceleration time is irrelevant, because it will eventually get there. The initial data reveals that it needs roughly 8 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) and that its top speed is electronically limited to 160 kph (100 mph). That said, you won’t do any drag racing in this six-wheel drive machine, but you could venture far off the lit path should you want to, and that’s without any modifications whatsoever. And speaking of modifications, the pictured example does sport some, as it was signed by Brabus.
Known as the Brabus 700, it has 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque on tap, thanks to the upgraded turbos, larger exhaust manifolds, and a few other tweaks. It is finished in a lovely shade of beige, on top of the brown and black leather interior, riding on the 18-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in thick rubber, and features aftermarket running boards, additional lights up front, bulbar, LED roof panel, new logos, etc. These add up to the very generous list of gizmos fitted at the factory, including the sunroof, Harman Kardon audio, ambient lighting, heated seats and windscreen, auxiliary heater, and rear-seat entertainment, to name but some.
As you have probably figured out, this Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 Brabus 700 is for sale, so you might be looking at your future ride, if you can afford spending a seven-digit sum on it. The vehicle is advertised by Hollmann, and the listing reveals an asking price of €1,368,500, including tax, or $1,487,725 at today’s exchange rates. The ad states that it is in stock, and ready for shipping, so if you had that much cash lying around, would you buy it or would you settle for a new-gen Mercedes-AMG G 63 instead? I'd probably go for it; after all, we only live once.
