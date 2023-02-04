In Case of an Apocalypse, Drive Through the Garage Door With This Brabus G 63 AMG 6x6

The second generation Mercedes G-Class may be cool and all, with the two hot versions signed by AMG. You have the regular G 63 and the menacing G 63 4x4 Squared, which can put hair on the chest of little girls should they happen to touch the steering wheel. But no matter how hard they try to quench the thirst of off-roading enthusiasts, they pale in comparison to the 6x6 model, which was based on the previous iteration.

27 photos