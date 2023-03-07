2025 Lamborghini Huracan Successor Confirmed, PHEV Twin-Turbo V8 Rumored

Then owned by Chrysler, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese developed a 4.0-liter V10 in the late 1980s for the P140 mid-engine supercar. Only four prototypes were produced. Lamborghini tried to roll out an entry-level model in the 1990s with the Cala, once again powered by the 4.0-liter V10 of its predecessor. That didn’t work out under Megatech’s ownership, though.

27 photos Photo: Lamborghini / edited