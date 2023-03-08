Conor McGregor Has a Lamborghini Huracan in His Las Vegas Compound

A few weeks ago, UFC champion Conor McGregor flew to Las Vegas, NV, and he's now showing that his "compound" there includes a Lamborghini Huracan.
In mid-February, Conor McGregor and his family flew to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he will film the next series of The Ultimate Fighter. The UFC World Champion takes on a coaching role for the reality show, alongside Michael Chandler, the series culminating with a fight between the two.
The sports reality series will air between May and August, but filming is underway, and Conor knows how to find some time to enjoy life outside his job. Because the athlete just hopped online on Wednesday, March 8, to show off his "Las Vegas compound."
You don't get to see the huge mansion he stays in, but we all see his ride: a Lamborghini Huracan.
Notorious for his passion for expensive cars, the Lamborghini Huracan is right down his alley. Expensive and powerful, the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer offers the Huracan in seven different variants. Customers of the famous sports car brand can choose the Sterrato, Tecnica, STO, EVO, EVO Spyder, EVO RWD, or EVO RWD Spyder.
The one Conor is now driving around Sin City is the latter, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder.
This convertible sports car is just as you'd expect from Lamborghini, mighty fast. It draws its power from a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, with the convertible boasting 602 horsepower (610 ps) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. The V10 sends the resources to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
It's not as fast as its coupe counterpart, and it takes 3.5 seconds to get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph), 0.2 seconds more than the EVO RWD, which is still incredibly fast, as for its top speed, the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder can reach 201 mph (324 kph).
The one Conor drove, which is most likely a rental, comes with a dark grey exterior, a black and red interior. It is fitted with its stock wheels, the 20-inch Aesir Diamond Cut, paired with steel brakes and red calipers.
Conor is used to Lamborghinis, because he also had a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, plus the Urus. When talking about Conor and Lamborghinis, we shouldn't fail to mention that the UFC champion also purchased the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 superyacht, which is priced at $3.6 million.
When he’s not driving around in supercars, the Irish athlete also uses luxury cars, owning a couple of Bentleys, the Flying Spur Hybrid, and the Continental GTC Speed, plus a Rolls-Royce Phantom, among other expensive models in his collection. Or compound, if you will.
