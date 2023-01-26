Conor McGregor Proudly Shows Off His Driveway, Boasts Expensive Cars and a Sur-Ron Bike

There are a lot of celebrities out there whose motto seems to be, “if you’ve got it, flaunt it.” Because what’s the point of owning expensive cars if no one sees them? And Conor McGregor seems to agree with this theory, as he’s always showing off his expensive purchases.
Be they unique timepieces, powerful cars, or limited-edition yachts, Conor McGregor wants them and gets them. And his most recent post shows what you can find in his driveway and, naturally, there are some exclusive cars there.
In one of them, you see his Rolls-Royce Phantom pulled up close to the entrance. A little further away is his most recent purchase, a hybrid Bentley Flying Spur, and parked next to it, a two-tone red and black Range Rover.
But that wasn’t all, because he had more to show off. In a different post, he also shared a look at an electric Sur-Ron two-wheeler and another Range Rover, this time, a black one.
Both Range Rovers seem to be from the previous generation, the L405, available between 2012 and 2021, the post-2017 facelift versions. The black one, which might belong to his fiancée, Dee Devlin, seems to be a standard model, meanwhile the other is a Range Rover Sport. The model's latest generation, the fifth one, arrived in 2022.
When it comes to the Rolls-Royce and Bentley, Conor McGregor is a big fan of luxury cars and they're usually his go-to cars whenever he's driving around, alongside his Bentley Continental GTC Speed, not pictured.
He added the Bentley Flying Spur earlier this month, which seems to be the Azure trim, with a hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce Phantom represents everything he wants to convey – luxury, wealth, and status.
Moving to the Sur-Ron, since Conor McGregor is an athlete, he always wants to stay active. And this monster on two wheels does provide that. The only bike available in the brand's current lineup is the Sur-Ron X. The two-wheeler is capable of riding on any type of terrain. But, although it's powerful when stock, Conor's bike doesn’t seem stock. Based on the badging, his two-wheeler received a power boost thanks to a KO motor and controller, providing even more thrill when riding.
This isn’t the first time the martial artist has shared a look at an electric bike. Because a few months ago, he proudly posed on a Segway e-bike, the X260, since he’s a big fan of everything on wheels.
While we might expect this type of content from Conor McGregor, who has a net worth of around $200 million, his followers are divided. Some of them are asking him for more car content, while others are not that thrilled with the constant display of his wealth. Well, he did work hard for it, didn’t he?
