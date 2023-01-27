Conor McGregor Hit by Car While Biking, Seems to Have Gotten Away Unharmed

You never know when disaster strikes. For former UFC champion Conor McGregor that almost happened this Friday, January 27, as he was hit by a car while he was biking. Luckily, he got away seemingly unscathed.
The famous athlete hopped on social media and revealed in a now-deleted post that he was involved in a serious crash. At the moment, he was not driving, but was riding a bike.
Conor McGregor explained that the crash happened on Friday afternoon. The UFC was riding his bike when a car that was traveling at full speed hit him. He also shared the footage from the aftermath of the crash, which shows his bike lying in the middle of the road, his water bottle thrown a few feet away.
"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," Conor said in his Instagram post. "A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time."
McGregor thinks that his hard work as an athlete paid off because he added, “also thanks to wrestling and judo. The ability to fall correctly saved my life." One of the shots showed his pants ripped off from the fall, but other than that, he didn’t seem to have sustained any injuries.
But he was quite shaken, as we can see in one of the videos he posted, where the driver who hit him apologized profusely. While McGregor claimed that it was "all good, all good," and to not “worry about it," he did seem to understand that the crash was quite serious. He is heard saying, "I could have been dead there, mate, look!!" and "Jesus Christ ... I think I got away with my life, there."
The driver offered to help him carry his bike, which was seemingly ruined. But the UFC champion ended up catching a ride from the driver who hit him. "God bless ... I'm still here. Thank God. That's all that matters." His bike was also in the back of the car.
The two-wheeler he was riding at the time was a turqouise Orbea bike. While it's not very clear from the picture, the bike seems to be an Orbea Alma racing bike, which he purchased all the way back in 2019 from the Bikeology shop in Naas, Ireland.
Besides being a big car fan, the athlete proved he loves everything on wheels and owns several bicycles. Just these last few months, McGregor showed off a Segway electric bike, the X260, and a Sur-ron. But he owns many more, as his bike also includes a custom FiftyOne Bikes that features 24-carat gold leaf accents and his name and nickname all over its frame, a Reid bike, and one from Gerard Cycles, among many others. So, now that his Orbea is seemingly ruined, he does have a lot of replacements for it. And luckily, he got away from the crash seemingly unhurt, which is all that really matters.
Conor McGregor explained that the crash happened on Friday afternoon. The UFC was riding his bike when a car that was traveling at full speed hit him. He also shared the footage from the aftermath of the crash, which shows his bike lying in the middle of the road, his water bottle thrown a few feet away.
"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," Conor said in his Instagram post. "A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time."
McGregor thinks that his hard work as an athlete paid off because he added, “also thanks to wrestling and judo. The ability to fall correctly saved my life." One of the shots showed his pants ripped off from the fall, but other than that, he didn’t seem to have sustained any injuries.
But he was quite shaken, as we can see in one of the videos he posted, where the driver who hit him apologized profusely. While McGregor claimed that it was "all good, all good," and to not “worry about it," he did seem to understand that the crash was quite serious. He is heard saying, "I could have been dead there, mate, look!!" and "Jesus Christ ... I think I got away with my life, there."
The driver offered to help him carry his bike, which was seemingly ruined. But the UFC champion ended up catching a ride from the driver who hit him. "God bless ... I'm still here. Thank God. That's all that matters." His bike was also in the back of the car.
The two-wheeler he was riding at the time was a turqouise Orbea bike. While it's not very clear from the picture, the bike seems to be an Orbea Alma racing bike, which he purchased all the way back in 2019 from the Bikeology shop in Naas, Ireland.
Besides being a big car fan, the athlete proved he loves everything on wheels and owns several bicycles. Just these last few months, McGregor showed off a Segway electric bike, the X260, and a Sur-ron. But he owns many more, as his bike also includes a custom FiftyOne Bikes that features 24-carat gold leaf accents and his name and nickname all over its frame, a Reid bike, and one from Gerard Cycles, among many others. So, now that his Orbea is seemingly ruined, he does have a lot of replacements for it. And luckily, he got away from the crash seemingly unhurt, which is all that really matters.