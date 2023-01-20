Conor McGregor Switches to the Back Seat of a Rolls-Royce After Getting New Bentley

You probably know by now that Conor McGregor is a big fan of everything luxurious. And that includes expensive cars, watches, and yachts. But since it’s not summertime yet to show off his Lambo yacht, he settles for displaying his cars. This time, his Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Conor McGregor has worked hard to get to where he is and now, he’s reaping the benefits. The athlete is a former Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) featherweight and lightweight, and his career of over a decade and a half has brought him a net worth of $200 million. In 2021, Forbes ranked him first as the world's highest-paid athlete, with a reported $180 million.
And Conor McGregor knows how to spend his hard-earned money. Be it lavish vacations, expensive cars, yachts, investments in bars, or timepieces, he’s doing it all. And he never shies away from showing it off.
A few days ago, McGregor seemingly purchased a brand-new car, a Bentley Flying Spur. The luxury sedan comes with a dark paint job, brown camel upholstery, and black accents for the cabin.
But then he switched it up to his Rolls-Royce Phantom. He shared a few sets of pictures from inside this luxury sedan, enjoying it from the back seat like a boss. And the Phantom is perfect for that.
Dubbed “the most silent motor car in the world,” the Rolls is perfect for when he wants to take a break from driving and enjoy the ride in the back seat. It comes with plenty of luxury features and Conor didn’t fail to show off the fact that his luxury sedan comes with an umbrella.
The Phantom is also very powerful, thanks to its 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It only needs 5.3 seconds to go from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) and can drive as fast as 155 mph (249 kph).
Conor McGregor's Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a black exterior and a black-and-white color scheme for the cabin. And, as we can see in the picture, the Irish legend didn’t opt for a Starlight Headliner, instead, going for a regular dark roof.
Besides his expensive cars, the “Notorious” athlete also loves luxury watches. And he has plenty of them, from most of the luxury watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Jacob & Co. He wore the Rolex Day-Date while flaunting his Rolls-Royce umbrella.
And we must also mention the fact that, besides the cars and the watches, he also owns not just one, but two yachts. One of them is a three-deck Prestige 750 luxury yacht and the other is the $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63. On January 20, he also shared a throwback to the Monaco Grand Prix "during last year's yachting season," revealing that he "came upon it by chance on the Lambo."
