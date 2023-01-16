Has Conor McGregor Just Ordered a Bentley Flying Spur Through an Instagram Post?

When you’re an athlete of Conor McGregor’s caliber, you get a lot of perks. And one of them is that you can order stuff however you want, including a Bentley via Instagram, as Conor has just seemingly done.
Conor McGregor is a big fan of cars and driving, even though he sometimes gets himself into trouble because of occasional speeding. And, since he’s one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, his fleet boasts models from luxury brands like Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
And now it looks like the Irish martial artist might be adding a new one to his collection, a Bentley Flying Spur. He has just shared a series of pictures of a Flying Spur, and the caption expresses his interest in it. While it’s confusing whether he purchased the vehicle already, McGregor wrote the caption as if he's ordering it via Instagram, “Ya know what, give me a test of this [the Bentley Flying Spur], deliver to mine tomorrow.” He also thanks Lewis Motors for its “exceptional service always,” which might prove that he could’ve purchased the car already. At the end of the text, he added, “Have it here when I wake up thank you keep it quiet on the pebblestones thank you.”
Whether he bought it or not, the Bentley Flying Spur is a great choice for him and would look great next to his Bentley Continental GTC Speed.
The Flying Spur is available in six trims, the standard, S, Azure, Odyssean Edition, Speed, and Mulliner. And it looks like the one he shared might be the Azure trim, based on the 22-inch ten-spoke black painted wheels and badge on the side. This trim is available with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is rated at 542 horsepower (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The luxury sedan can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4 seconds, with a top speed of 198 mph (319 kph).
There is also a plug-in hybrid version, which comes with a 2.9-liter V6 engine working alongside an electric motor, together giving a total output of 536 horsepower (543 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It can do 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph). Since there's no badge indicating it's a "hybrid" on the rear of the luxury sedan, Conor must've gone for the V8.
The exterior of the Flying Spur comes with a dark paint job and the cabin boasts brown camel seats and black accents.
And whether he purchased it or just wants to take it out for a spin, the chances are high that he will really enjoy this one.
Just a few days ago, Conor was supposed to be in court for his trial for dangerous driving. He was arrested last year in March and the trial had been postponed to early this year, but the UFC star was a no-show in court, claiming he was suffering from the flu. His district court trial was pushed back to later this year, on December 6. And he can buy a lot of cars until then.
