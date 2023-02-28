Conor McGregor Doesn’t Own Just One Patek Philippe Watch, But an Entire Collection

You probably know by now that Conor McGregor is a big fan of everything luxurious. And that includes expensive timepieces, with a preference for Patek Philippe. And he doesn’t own just one but has an entire collection of them.
Conor McGregor is a former Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC). And he fought hard to get to where he is. His over a decade and a half long career has brought him a net worth of $200 million, with Forbes ranking him the world's highest-paid athlete in 2021.
With wealth like that come many possibilities to spend the money, and Conor McGregor knows that. Whether we're talking about lavish vacations, expensive cars, yachts, investments in bars, or timepieces, he’s doing it all and never shies away from showing it off online.
The “Notorious” athlete doesn’t just own one of every expensive watch manufacturer, but plenty of them. And we’re going to take a look at some of them from his Patek Philippe collection, because he doesn’t have just one of them. Since Patek Philippe is synonymous with excellence and great quality, it's clear why the brand is one of his favorites.
Conor spent $100,000 for his watch, which was produced for the 150th anniversary of Weir & Sons.
It comes with a vibrant green dial and green alligator strap. The case is made of platinum, with a self-winding, in-house caliber CH 28-520 QA 42h movement. The watch has a power reserve of 45 hours and a water resistance level of 98 ft (30 m).
With a retail price of $92,000, its market price is now $1 million.
The dial doesn't feature any numbers and has dark hands indicating the time. It also bears the watchmaker's logo in gold.
The watch is a part of the brand’s Calatrava collection, but there is no indication as to its price.
Calatrava Hausmann Ref 5296R-016 has an elegant design, with a rose gold case of 33 mm, and sapphire-crystal glass. The timepiece features a grey dial and comes with a black crocodile leather strap.
It's not as expensive as the rest of his watches, with an estimated value of $63,250.
It's skeletonized, decorated, and engraved by hand, with the latter procedure alone taking about 130 hours of work.
The watch has a 39 mm rose gold case, a sapphire crystal case back, and a rose gold strap, with a fold-over clasp.
It is also water resistant up to 98 ft (30 m). As for its price, it's estimated to be around $72,500.
Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph 5980/1 has a price of $194,000 and a market price of $300,000.
The elegant 5980-1R piece has a mechanical self-winding movement, with a round, octagonal dial with a mono-counter design featuring a 60-minute counter and a 12-hour counter.
The model comes in different flavors, offering both rose gold, white gold, and steel combinations. The one Conor McGregor owns is the rose gold unit with a black dial.
Water-resistant up to 394 ft (120 m), it comes with a sapphire crystal case back and a gold bracelet.
This piece features the exact same design and specifications as the 5980/1R-001, but the only difference lies in its exterior colors.
This one comes in stainless steel and rose gold, with a brilliant blue dial instead of a black one, and a price of $78,070.
Similar to many of Conor McGregor's timepieces, this one also features a lot of gold, using an 18k gold mesh band and an 18k tang buckle.
With a simple, elegant design, the Ellipse has a 31 mm case with an oval case back and a white stick dial.
The center of the cloisonne enamel dial features a map including Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
Patek Philippe introduced the ref. 5231 in 2019, with a case of 38.5 mm, a caliber 240 HU movement, and a water resistance of 98 ft (30 m).
It was offered at a price of 65,000 CHF (approximately 69,467 at today's exchange rate), with a current market value of $130,000.
Besides the ones from Patek Philippe, the martial artist also owns several from Rolex or Jacob & Co.
When he’s not flaunting expensive watches, Conor McGregor shows off his car collection, which saw a new addition. The athlete recently splashed on a Bentley Flying Spur, the hybrid version, which would get along great with his Continental GTC Speed.
