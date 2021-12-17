Jay-Z Shows Off His Brand New $6.5 Million Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

5 DJ Snake and Hublot Team Up to Launch an Epic, Iridescent Watch With a Bang

When you're one of the most influential artists in showbiz, as well as a very wealthy individual, bigger isn't always better. Only exclusivity will make the difference, Jay-Z would argue.



In other words, as collectibles go, this is one of the most coveted. Only 170 watches will be made, one for each year Patek Philippe collaborated with Tiffany & Co, all of them sporting the dial in Tiffany blue. The first item from the limited series, which is yet to start deliveries to the select customers, was sold at an auction last weekend, fetching the record amount of $6.5 million. Trade publication



In short, people believe Jay-Z, one of the biggest celebrity watch collectors in the U.S., bought the piece because it was the inaugural one and had, as such, more value. If true, this means that this week’s outing, in which he’s seen wearing a blue Nautilus Ref. 5711 is worth $6.5 million. But there is also the (smaller) possibility that Jay was offered another example, as a courtesy for being the brand ambassador, together with wife Beyonce, for Tiffany & Co.



The outing was for business reasons, with Jay-Z showing up for a private screening of The Harder They Fall movie, on which he served as producer. He took part in a panel of discussion with director Jeymes Samuel and, as the Instagram photo below shows, also posed for pictures, making sure everyone got a good look at the flashy blue timepiece on his wrist.



The photo was then posted to social media by Alex Todd, the celebrity jeweler who serves as a personal jeweler to Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and Rihanna, among other big-time spenders with a soft spot for collectible watches and custom diamond jewelry. Todd is the same jeweler who, a couple of years ago, got Hova the custom, blue-sapphire Richard Mille that cost $2.5 million and took over 3,000 hours to customize, the



Back to the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711, each of the remaining 169 examples will retail for upwards of $52,000. In a recent interview, Thierry Stern, president of Patek Philippe, made a point of stressing that Tiffany would ultimately decide where each example goes, which is bound to



