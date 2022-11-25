Italian Soccer Legend Andrea Pirlo Unveils Custom Patek Philippe Timepiece Ciottolo Azzuro

It's not uncommon for celebrities to do everything they can to make the things they own unique. Many of them opt to customize their cars, but Andrea Pirlo decided to give his Patek Philippe Aquanaut timepiece a full makeover.
Andrea Pirlo, former soccer player and current head coach of Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük, is also a big fan of finer things, like expensive timepieces. He owns several of them, but it looks like not all of them are distinctive enough for him. So, he goes one step further and customizes them.
A frequent patron of Artisans De Genève, his latest timepiece to undergo a makeover is his Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167A. In a message on his Instagram account, Pirlo revealed its new name, Ciottolo Azzurro (translated to Blue Pebble). He added, “Artisans de Geneve has customised my Aquanaut. Azure and rose gold, with a skeleton movement to admire every part of it.”
The timepiece's starting point was a blue shade that reminds Andrea Pirlo of "the sea and freedom." He also wanted a skeleton movement added to the watch.
The dial comes in intense Azzurro blue with a 12/6 satin finish and has rose gold hands and a gold rotor, both polished, cut, and beveled by hand, a change that enhances the anthracite skeleton movement.
It all came together with Rubber B genuine rubber strap in the same Azzurro blue, which took months to research. The brand also reworked the Aquanaut's 324 movement with an array of finishes. All of this came with a price of 62,520 CHF (approximately $66,220 at today's exchange rate), on top of the price for the Aquanaut.
Artisans De Genève is an artisan workshop and it does not manufacture or sell watches. The brand added a disclaimer that they are not affiliated with Patek Philippe SA in any way nor are they authorized by the luxury brand to customize their watches.
Andrea Pirlo first worked with the Switzerland-based workshop, back in 2019, customizing his Rolex Submariner. And it looks like he loved what the brand did, because he returned for two other projects, and now the Ciottolo Azzurro. All of them come in a shade of blue.
"This is the third customization I’ve done with Artisans de Genève. They’ve become like a second family; they know me so well. For this new project, I wanted to keep the codes we had developed together in the past, the blue and rose gold, the skeletonized cut, by adapting them to my Aquanaut model," Pirlo said in a statement.
He continued, "I’m a great lover of Patek Philippe and the Aquanaut model, which reminds me of a pebble, the sea, and freedom. The artisans have worked on every detail with the most outstanding care. I can’t believe it, the colors, the finishing touches… everything… my personalization ultimately reflects me as a person, and my story."
