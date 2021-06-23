3 The Lamborghini Sian Looks at Home in Milan, Puts on a Show at Night

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Best Convertible of 2021

Lamborghini’s Huracán EVO RWD Spyder keeps on collecting awards. After being named “sports car of the year” in early 2021, the Huracan recently won another award for “the best convertible of 2021”. 8 photos



The rear-wheel drive (RWD) Spyder Lambo is the newest open-top evolution of the Huracán range. Its power comes from a 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine, with the car boasting 610 HP .



As former Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali best explained it, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder allows the driver to experience the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where the electronic intrusion is minimized, while also letting them enjoy the freedom and spirit of life provided by an



The drop-top Lambo has a maximum speed of 201 mph (324 kph) and can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3,5 seconds.



Unlike the Huracán EVO 4WD , the RWD model features a shark-like nose and sharper lines in the rear diffusor. The super sports car has carbon-fiber sport seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen system integrated with the center console, and is available in eight colors. It delivers an 8D sound experience and offers connected services through the Lamborghini UNICA app.



Lamborghini also lets you view the sports car in a cool way, using augmented reality. All you have to do is scan the QR



